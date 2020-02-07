WHITING — Three-peats aren’t easy; just ask the 2019-20 Golden State Warriors.
Marquette girls basketball’s quest for its third straight state championship ended early Friday night in a 67-38 loss to Bishop Noll (11-14) in the Class 2A Whiting Sectional.
“Our great teams in the past didn’t just wake up one day and were great,” Marquette coach Katie Collignon said. “They did the little things great every single day. And that’s what we failed to do this year on most days.”
The Blazers’ first-round postseason exit doesn’t come as much of a shock, considering senior forward Ally McConnell was the only person on this year’s roster with varsity experience. As a freshman, both her and Collignon were newbies to the Marquette basketball program. Together, they made it to the state semifinal and won a pair of state titles, in order, in their first three seasons.
McConnell was thrust into a position she’s never been in during her high school career, becoming the Blazers’ primary scoring option. She thrived in that role, averaging just under 19 points and seven rebounds per game. Prior to her senior year, McConnell averaged 4.1, 3.2 and 0.8 points each season, in descending order.
“It was awesome (being the primary scoring option),” McConnell said after scoring 27 points on her senior night. “Being the sixth, seventh person off the bench and turning into the first person people wanted to give the ball to, it was a big change for me. But it was so much fun.”
Friday’s contest saw McConnell get in early foul trouble, racking up four with 5:15 remaining in the second quarter. She still ended up with 19 points, 17 of them in the second half, but it’s a wonder what she could have done if she didn’t have to sit for a majority of the first two quarter.
“I love Ally,” Collignon said. “She’s just a great competitor. She just has that knack for wanting the basketball and embracing competition, and that’s just not something you can teach most kids. She just has that innate ability to her. She’s blossomed so much as a scorer and a leader this year. I’m so proud. She has the ability to bring everyone else up to her level and I’m really proud of bringing those kids under her wings this year.”
With McConnell out, however, it helped Collignon and Marquette get a glimpse into who will step into McConnell’s spot next season.
Junior forward Ryleigh Grott, who is listed an inch taller than McConnell at 5-foot-11, thrived down in the post against a strong, lengthy Warriors team. She slithered her way to the lane using her quickness, amassing eight points on the night. Grott showed some sneaky strength on the boards as well, grabbing 10 rebounds.
Her game is a balanced one, as she averaged a double-double for the Blazers in 2019-20 with 10.3 points and 10.6 rebounds per contest. Sharing the post with McConnell all season surely helped her learn and progress as much as she did from her sophomore year-on. Marquette (9-13) will hope she continues her progression, as she will all but likely step into McConnell’s role as the team’s first option offensively.
“Ryleigh played a really good game,” Collignon said. “She’s a tough kid. She has a nose for rebounding, she has great feet, she’s probably one of our best pure shooters on the team, just doesn’t know it yet. I’m expecting a lot of things from her. She’s got big shoes to fill next year with Ally gone and I hope she’s ready to accept the challenge.”
Collignon’s teams the three years prior to this season lost just 10 games combined and two in each of the last two seasons. The Blazers’ 13 losses this year tied their total losses from the four seasons between 2015 and 2019.
“I told the girls in the locker room that we’re not the same team as we were when we came into the gym in October,” Collignon said. “That’s something they can hang their hats on. They’re much better athletes, better people, better teammates. They’ve grown in a lot of ways... I want to challenge the young kids to start playing more basketball now and learn those fundamentals now so they’re ready to go next season.”
