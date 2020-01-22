Running has had a tremendous impact on Elena Lancioni's life.
Just about two years removed from her college career at Bowling Green, the former La Porte standout remains deeply invested in the sport, not just as a participant, but as an advocate for others involved in it.
"I want to show others what you can do when you work hard and stick with a goal," said Lancioni, who is finishing work for her Master's degree in Public Health at Indiana University. "If you don't have a goal, you're not going to go anywhere. I got up at 7 this morning. It was still dark out and cold, but I met a friend to run and we were able to see the sun rise. When you do something, you don't know what the reward's going to be, but at some point, there's going to be a beautiful sunrise or sunset, and it's going to be well worth it."
Lancioni is part of the Hubner Hall of Fame induction class that will be honored next Friday, becoming the first LP girls cross country runner to earn the distinction. She's come a long way from the sixth grader that her high school cross country coach John Dearing recalls running in her first race.
"I was with the boys program when Mike Fout ran. I have witnessed naturally gifted runners like Anna Rohrer and Waverly Neer. Elena wasn't a naturally gifted runner," Dearing said. "She had some major flaws in her running style and I have coached more gifted athletes, but she was successful because she flat out outworked everybody. She made herself a success. Her incredible self determination was her strength. And that was exemplified in her last high school meet, when she was sixth with less than 600 meters to go and she pushed forward to finish third in the state."
While at Bowling Green, Lancioni joined efforts with Strong Runner Chicks, a web-based organization that supports women in the sport. The group helps female runners with issues such as mental health and eating disorders, emphasizing that it's an endeavor for people of all body types.
"We're working on hosting a retreat in Portland in May," said Lancioni, who does podcasts and blogs. "I minored in journalism in undergrad (school). I enjoy writing, so it's something I can do that allows me to exhibit my skills while being involved in the community. It's one of those things where when I was in college, my coach always said, 'what's the legacy you're going to leave behind?' It's such a nice way to connect. I found a woman at the finish line of the Indy Monumental Marathon in November and we never would've met if I hadn't been talking on the podcast."
Lancioni served as a counselor at the Culver Academies Cross Country Camp the last five years, getting the chance to work with current Slicers there.
That giving nature was as special to Dearing as her running.
"Elena has a wonderful family that has supported her all along the way and shaped her foundation," he said. "The best thing about Elena isn't her running. It is who she is. She is genuine and a very caring individual that was just as happy about her teammates' success as anything she accomplished. I was always amazed at how much support she got from rival runners and fans. She was incredibly well-liked around the area. Parents of other DAC schools would come to watch her in meets that their kids weren't even running in. She continued to help the girls of La Porte long after she graduated."
A regular in Bowling Green's lineup all four years, Lancioni was a three-time Academic All-Mid-American Conference selection.
"I didn't have as many as accolades in my college career, but it was a time to give back to the sport, to be a leader on the team," she said. "Something I learned from other runners over the years is you try to find something you enjoy doing so it doesn't seem like work. Running at times in college seemed like work. Now it's back to being something I enjoy and do for myself."
At La Porte, Lancioni was a three-time all-stater in cross country, topped by a third-place finish in 2013. She was the Duneland Athletic Conference MVP three times in both cross country and track.
"I was incredibly fortunate to start my high school coaching career when Elena was a freshman," Dearing said. "Every coach hopes at one time in their career to have an elite athlete who not only is successful on their own, but who also raises the level of others and sets the tone of expectations within the program and allows you to build something special. So much of the success of La Porte girls cross country fell on Elena and her influence on everyone around her. Just a phenomenal individual who I was lucky enough to watch as a sixth grader through her last collegiate meet at the MAC Championships in Buffalo."
While finishing up her school work, the ever-busy Lancioni is also teaching classes at IU and working as a personal trainer. The future after grad school is an open canvas for Lancioni, who would love to move out West -- she regularly visited her grandparents in New Mexico growing up -- and find a career in the health and wellness field.
"I just love meeting people," she said.
At 24, Lancioni is particularly appreciative of such recognition that typically doesn't come to those of such recent vintage.
"It's extremely meaningful," she said. "Reading through things, I didn't even realize I had such a magnitude in the sport. It's not something you think you're going to get. It's not why you run, obviously, but it adds meaning to what I do. I was talking to my parents about it. It's nice to get this honor at such a young age while everything is still fresh in my head. Hopefully, some young female runners in La Porte, Northwest Indiana will see it and strive for a new goal for them to achieve."
