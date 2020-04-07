All Indiana men's soccer player Joe Schmidt has is a wooden desk chair.
The redshirt sophomore has been quarantined in his room back home with his parents for the past few weeks, and they won’t let him leave due to COVID-19 concerns. However, he still has to get in his workouts.
Schmidt turns to the run-of-the-mill wooden chair in his room to complete a multitude of circuits. Whether it’s tricep-dips, jump-squats, single-arm-pressing or anything in between, he makes sure to text videos of him working out with the chair to Indiana Assistant Athletic Director for Athletic Performance and men's soccer strength coach, Thomas Morris.
“It’s really crazy stuff he’s sending me,” Morris said. “It’s all done with this one chair, and it’s all done by the necessity of he’s only in his room and all he has is his bed and this chair. That’s it. It’s pretty funny.”
Schmidt’s obscure workouts are just some of many that the Hoosiers athletes are completing during their respective quarantines. Those that live on farms are flipping tires and hay bales. Those that don’t have weights at home are improvising by squatting while holding their dog, sister, or girlfriend over their shoulders. Whatever the case may be, make no mistake — they’re going to get their workouts in one way or another.
The Indiana strength and conditioning coaches quickly adapted to the at-home workouts, adjusting plans so their athletes benefit from this unorthodox time period. In order to make sure the athletes stay prepared for their upcoming seasons — whenever that may be — each strength and conditioning coach for the 24 Hoosiers athletic programs called each individual athlete on the team they look over. During those video chats, each athlete showed what they had at home so the coach could curate a specific at-home workout program for them, based on their resources and workout goals.
“We wanted to figure out the best way to almost have that virtual weight room and start individualizing programs,” Morris said. “So we made a website called indianastrength.com, which is kind of a landing page for all the information that we’re spewing out, from all the individualized workouts, to different articles. That’s where all of our athletes are kind of filtering in and grabbing the information.”
While this website was originally tailored toward Indiana student-athletes, it’s become so much more than that. There’s an Instagram account attached to it (@indiana_strength) where the trainers post workouts and show their athletes getting after it.
In a majority of the Hoosier athletes’ Instagram stories and posts of their workouts, the hashtag #HoosierUpChallenge was present. Indiana Strength’s Instagram account began reposting their athletes, inspiring Indiana fans across the state and country to join in the Hoosier Up Challenge, where you post your at-home workouts. Whether it’s a father doing aerobics with his infants or a teenager doing step-ups onto a diving board in their backyard, the hashtag has caught on rather quickly.
“With this challenge, we’ve seen some people doing laundry detergent curls and other fun things,” Morris said. “Pushing cars around, people flipping old tires, it’s been really creative. Through this, our strength coaches have come up with new ideas, too.”
Not only has this inspired Indiana fans, but it also inspired a bevy of Big-10 Conference schools to do so as well. For that, they use the hashtag, #Big10StrengthChallenge. The Hoosier strength coaches have been in contact with the rest of the ones in the conference, coming together to help and push one another.
Such as is the case with a prestigious university like Indiana, it set the bar for other universities. And such is the case with a prestigious academic and athletic conference like the Big 10, it set the bar for other conferences.
“One of the guys on our staff came up with the idea of making a challenge within the Big 10 and getting a whole bunch of people around the country to buy into training and making this into a competition,” Morris said. “Those have been really fun because it’s not just working out; it’s forcing them to be creative and find out different ways to do it.
“We actually just got off the phone with Michigan, Maryland and Rutgers on a Zoom session with over 40 coaches. It’s awesome to present to each other what we’re doing right now. We had this earlier with Minnesota, Purdue and Iowa, and I’ve gotta say, I’m really excited about what our staff has been able to do because we’ve really set the bar and have been doing some really special things.”
A big reason as to why Indiana has been at the forefront of this virtual workout movement is because it’s dealt with situations like this before, just on a much smaller scale. When some athletes are traveling around — whether it be Olympians traveling and training, or athletes just being home for various breaks — the strength coaches have had to go through the exact same process they’re currently going through.
First comes a questionnaire chock full of different inquiries on where they are, what’s available to them, and the sort. Once the 15 strength coaches go over each of their players’ questionnaires, they’ll Facetime or Zoom video chat with them to get an actual look at what they’re working with. Through these, they’ll concoct various different workouts for them to complete throughout the week.
“Our strength coaches will just go through the lists and figure out, ‘OK, you said you have benches and dumbbells. But what does that really look like?’” Morris said. “Like, if you say you have dumbbells, well that might just be mom’s that she used for aerobics that are five and 15 pounds. So it’s kind of just figuring out what’s going on, what that environment looks like. We have to figure out all these different types of workouts to make sure their bodies continue to keep moving and progressing. It’s been a lot of fun.”
One of the bigger downfalls of these virtual workouts is that the trainers aren’t able to physically see how they’re impacting the athletes, whether it be for better or worse. However, Indiana’s strength team already had a program in place called Conduct — a platform that keeps track of different athletes’ metrics, such as heart rate variables, body-mass-index (BMI) and different metrics that help the coaches understand what works and what doesn’t work for each individual athlete. The athletes plug in the information they receive through their Apple Watches, Fit Bits, polar heart-rate monitors, or other wearable, workout-based technology.
Morris and his fellow strength coaches have used Conduct in the past, but never has it been more crucial to training success than now. The trainers will look at their athletes’ metrics on the Conduct spreadsheet after every workout to make sure they’re progressing in a positive direction.
“Now, when we’ve got guys in Minnesota and other states all across the country, I’m able to take all the stuff that’s specific to them — how their heart recovers, where they need to be in these different zones — I’m able to use this software to be able to get the best bang for the buck and individually tailor programs for each athlete,” Morris said. “It’s really, really cool and it’s something we’re really fortunate with.”
While situations like a global pandemic certainly aren’t ideal, there is a silver lining for Morris and other trainers across the country. Athletes and strength coaches now have plenty of practice on how to get a productive workout in, no matter the circumstances.
It very well could change the way the two interact from now on, likely in a positive manner.
“This has been a project we’ve been working on for a while,” Morris said. “Now, to be able to have it together enough, you see how valuable it is. It’s tough to say we’re fortunate with this situation, but right now, we’re in a situation where we’re able to show, ‘Hey, listen. We’re in a really bad time, but we’re able to just keep on rolling.’ We have everything in place that’ll allow us and our athletes to keep moving forward.
“I think it’s going to change the landscape of athletic training. Technology is the future; everything is ever-changing so fast. It’s about who’s going to keep adapting and changing that’s going to be the one that wins. And I think we have a staff and people in place and the support to be the leaders in it.”
