Then-junior Purdue walk-on Tommy Luce walked into the team meeting room just before a summer basketball workout in late-August 2018.
At the time, it seemed like any other film session. He and his teammates sat down in their black, leather seats with the gold "P" stitched onto them, arranged in a half-circle. Head coach Matt Painter sat in a chair on the right side of the room in the back row, opposite Luce.
The Boilermakers had an open scholarship spot that year, something Luce always wanted, but didn't think was a possibility. He figured the team was simply holding onto the scholarship in hopes of landing a graduate transfer for the upcoming season — one in which it ended up making the Elite Eight.
However, Painter had different plans.
"We've done this with (former-walk-on) Grady (Eifert), and he's earned it," Painter said to the team. "And this year, Tommy's going to be on scholarship."
Luce, dressed in a maroon jacket and black shorts, sat in his chair, straight-faced and stunned while his teammates yelled and clapped to congratulate him. There was an emotional glimmer in his eye that showed just how much this moment meant to the 5-foot-10 guard, who responded with a simple thank you.
"I just thought we were going to watch some film or something," Luce said. "Then Coach Paint really surprised me. Getting that scholarship was a big deal for me. It was a really cool moment. He didn't have to put me on scholarship, but I really appreciate him for doing that."
It was then that everything had come full circle for Luce. His Purdue ties run deep, as his aunt attended the university and two of his uncles were Boilermaker basketball players. To strengthen the ties even further, Luce's father, Joe, grew up with Painter. The two have remained close friends their entire lives — so much so that Painter has known Luce since he was born in February 1997.
With all of his Purdue connections, he didn't have much of a choice. He had to root for the Boilermakers.
"I grew up a huge Purdue basketball fan," Luce said. "I'd watch all the games on TV, went to the basketball camps as a kid. But I moved a lot growing up. I didn't always live in southern Indiana (across the river from Louisville). I've lived all over Indiana, pretty much. But I've been a Purdue fan for as long as I can remember."
Growing up a basketball player and Purdue fanatic, Luce's biggest dream was to play ball in West Lafayette. He attended the on-campus, stay-over youth basketball camps almost every summer to live out his fantasy of playing in Mackey Arena.
One camp stands out more than any other.
Luce was 10 years old and excited for the week to start. His dad just dropped him off after driving three hours to Purdue's campus, and the Day 1 festivities were about to begin. Almost immediately, Luce broke his collarbone.
"It was a week-long camp where you stay at the campus," Luce said. "My dad called and told me stay there and hang out for the rest of camp and then he'll come and get me."
Unsure of what to do for the rest of the week, he shadowed video coordinator Nick Terruso — someone he knew through his connection with Painter. As the week progressed, so did his love for Purdue basketball.
Luce spent time with players Robbie Hummel, E'Twaun Moore and alike all week long. They talked about life, about basketball, and even signed Luce's cast.
"It was pretty cool," Luce said. "I already had wanted to play for Purdue before then. But after that, I was like, dang, man. These dudes are cool. I want to be just like them."
From that point on, he worked tirelessly on his game and his grades to make that dream a reality. During his time at Richmond High School, Luce won a pair of sectional titles and a regional championship his junior year. That same season, he was named to the All-North Central Conference team and All-Hoosier Hills team.
A move south to Jeffersonville for his final year of high school looked to make things a bit challenging, taking him away from a place he was comfortably coming into his own. However, the personable guy Luce is, he was quickly named Jeffersonville's captain. He averaged 10.2 points, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals and shot 42 percent from 3-point range in a successful senior campaign — one that he hoped impressed Painter enough to allow him to play at Purdue.
"I kept my grades up when I was in high school and one thing led to another and he gave me the opportunity to walk on," Luce said. "Coach Paint gave me the opportunity because I feel like he already kind of knew who I was and he followed me throughout high school. He knew I was good enough to play here and I could handle it. It means a lot. I've always wanted to play basketball at Purdue. So that was a pretty big deal that I got the opportunity and I'm really glad I got to do it."
While becoming a Boilermaker basketball player was surreal, what happened during his career was something he never saw coming.
Luce remembers the first couple times he played in Mackey Arena as a freshman. As he made his way from the scorer's table onto the court, he heard what sounded like a booing sound. Surely the fans wouldn't be booing Painter's decision to sub him in, but Luce was none the wiser.
After a few times of constantly hearing those sounds as he checked in, he realized something. They weren't booing him. Rather, it was the exact opposite. They were yelling out, "Luuuuuuuuce."
"They'd always say my last name," Luce said. "It sounded like they were booing me. The first couple times, I actually thought they were. Then I kind of caught onto it and realized they just wanted to get me in the game. I loved it from then on as soon as I realized that."
Every fan base loves a walk-on, but most don't get the iconic following and love that Luce received. Every time he made any play, whether it was an assist or steal, the crowd went ballistic. The hysteria escalated so much to the point ESPN's Scott Van Pelt dubbed him the "King of Mackey" after his then-career-high four points against Lipscomb in 2017.
Van Pelt even started off a recent SportsCenter segment following the NCAA's season cancellation talking about Luce, comparing his folk-legend fame with Purdue fans to that of the sport's all-time greats.
"When you think of the true basketball icons, they really only need one name to be instantly recognizable," he said. "Wilt. Michael. Magic. Bird. Shaq. Kobe. Dirk. LeBron. Tommy... Hope you enjoyed the final 40 minutes (of your career). And now that it's all done, (Purdue) can begin to work on the roof, because you almost blew that thing off in the Iowa game, didn't you?"
Even with all the history within the walls of Mackey Arena, it's hard to definitively single out a time it was louder than it was on Feb. 5, 2020.
With just under two minutes remaining in the Boilermakers' 104-68 rout of Iowa, Luce ran around a screen at the top of the key and caught an in-bounds pass from the baseline. He fired an off-balance shot in the right corner, swishing it home for three points to bring everyone in attendance to their feet. He turned around to his bench, where Evan Boudreaux gave him a celebratory push, and flashed threes on his fingers just over his eyes.
As if that weren't enough to send the crowd into a frenzy, Luce elevated the decibel level just two possessions later. He caught a pass after rotating to the top of the key, a good four feet beyond the 3-point line. With the shot clock winding down, Luce hucked up another triple. Splash. The Boilermaker faithful went into utter hysteria, as their hero was putting on a show. Seconds later, as the celebrations from his 3-pointer continued on, he drew a foul to prolong the cheers.
"You get a lot of love being someone the crowd sort of goes wild for," Luce said. "That's how it was every time I'd get in, especially my last couple years. The Paint Crew, all the alumni and fans that come to the game were big-time. They make Mackey a hard place to play. It was awesome being able to get out there and play in that environment and play in front of them. They really get it going."
From growing up a Purdue fan, idolizing the players and the institution he fell in love with, to becoming one of the most loved players in school history, you couldn't script it any better if you tried.
"It was a dream come true," said Luce, whose teams went 7-0 versus IU in his career. "I'll have those memories forever. Nobody can ever take those away from me."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.