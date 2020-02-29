UNION MILLS -- Everybody wants to play well and win on their Senior Night, no matter the sport.
While football didn't work out as hoped for Zack Christy, basketball sure did as the South Central guard scored 20 second-half points in his final game to help the Satellites secure a 65-50 Porter County Conference victory over Westville.
"It's great, especially coming off football season, how we took the 'L' on senior night," Christy said. "It's like a bounce back. It makes me feel better about leaving the school as a senior. They started pressuring, so we just went head tap, which is high ball screen with Brendan (Carr), and that really relieved some of the pressure on me because they didn't really know how to handle them."
Christy, who didn't even take a shot in a two-point first half, had four baskets, including a 3, but did most of his damage at the foul line, netting 11 of 13.
"One thing teams have been trying to do is get out and pressure us, deny the wings, which is giving us some driving lanes," SC coach Joe Wagner said. "We went to high ball screens to alleviate the pressure. Zack was attacking angles. He was very aggressive, finishing strong, getting to the foul line a lot. It was a tale of two halves for who came through for us."
The 6-foot-7 Carr, facing an undersized Westville lineup, went to town in the first half with 15 points and eight rebounds on his way to an 18-16 night.
"Coach sat me down before (Thursday)'s game and told me to start asserting myself," Carr said. "It was really fun. The guy guarding me's only 6-3, so I had him by four inches. They started collapsing on me (the second half), so I could pass it out for an open 3."
"Brendan knows he's got to negate people's quickness with his body, basically get into them, take away their feet," Wagner added. "There are times he does, then there are times he lets quicker guys front him because he doesn't get his behind on them. It's just about being consistent, doing it all the time. There aren't many 6-8 post players playing 30 minutes a game, but we need him to play that and he's been staying out of foul trouble."
Westville (9-12, 2-5) managed to stay even for three quarters due in large part to a sizzling Jace Woods, who scored 17 points in the second quarter and 25 of his 32 total. He hit seven 3s, several of them from well behind the arc with a hand in his face.
"There were a few that were on us for giving him good looks but he hit some tough ones, too," Wagner said. "That's why you can't let him get going in the first place. He makes a couple and the difficult ones look easy to him. Brady (Glisic) wanted the matchup in the fourth and I thought he did a pretty good job. He made him work for it."
Woods free throws actually put the Blackhawks up 43-41 to start the fourth, but it went 24-7 South Central the rest of the way with the Satellites scoring the game's last nine points.
"I think we just ran out of fouls," Westville coach Drew Eubank said with a hint of cynicism. "We had two guys foul out, we had three with four fouls and another with three. I thought he had four, so that's why he was on the bench. That's the game right there. The first half, it was 18-2 (free throws). They took 39 throws, they got 29 free points, so we're too aggressive defensively. We shot eight free throws, so they deserve a lot of credit for being able to play great defense without touching us. They walled things off. They forced us to take tough shots. That's them. When you miss eight, nine 3s, you've got to think, oh, maybe, I'll go to the rim now, then maybe we shoot nine or 10 instead."
Eubank second-guessed himself for coming out in a zone, fearing they couldn't match up with Carr in man-to-man. The Blackhawks have no one over 6-2 with Josh DeChantal off the team after his ejection a week earlier at Morgan Township.
"I probably screwed up putting us in a zone right away," Eubank said. "That took some of our aggression away. We've played man most of the year and have gotten better at it, so that's just dumb. I thought it gave us a chance to contain Carr. Deemeco (McCoy)'s our only real big and he was in foul trouble the whole game. "
Christy had 22 points but the biggest cheer of the game for S.C. (10-12, 2-5) came for German exchange student Max Malkov, who scored his first varsity points when he made two free throws after a Westville technical foul for the game's final points. He was mobbed by teammates and the student section afterward.
"It was such a great way to end up the season for me, especially because I didn't make a single free throw in any game before," Malkov said. "I'd taken 10, maybe 8, and missed them all. I was kind of nervous at first, thinking about it, but then when I was at the line, I was like, I have to make this. It was an incredible feeling."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.