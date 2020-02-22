LOGANSPORT -- It's a shot Delanie Gale, coach Wes Bucher and anybody from South Central would take 100 times out of 100.
The Satellites sophomore, equally adept with both hands, drove down the left side of the lane in the final seconds of overtime in Saturday's Class A northern semistate at the Berry Bowl with a trip to the state finals hanging in the balance in a 62-61 game.
Gale hoisted the layup off the backboard, the ball bounced off the front rim and kicked out, making Frankton jump for joy and S.C. crumble in bitter disappointment.
"I was looking at the clock and I knew we had to get a shot up," Gale said. "It was better than taking a 3. I was just praying that it went in. It was in and out. I was fading away, I think, and I guess that took enough off it to not make it go in."
Amber Wolf, out of natural instinct, went to retrieve the ball, part of her knowing the game was over and part of her refusing to believe it.
I saw the ball go out of the net and I was just trying to grab it," Wolf said. "The buzzer had already gone off. I just thought, it's not over yet, grab the ball, but it was over, and reality hit me. I was crushed. Basketball's my life. I love it so much. I love these girls. I was not ready for it to be over."
No one was.
South Central, down for much of the final three quarters, overcame a nine-point deficit at the outset of the fourth. Wolf's jumper from the elbow inside the 20-second mark after a Faith Biggs steal tied the game at 55, which remained the score after neither could score on its last possession.
"We played our butts off," Wolf said. "It came down to one possession. For that, I am so proud of my team."
A Biggs free throw at 1:37 of OT gave S.C. a 61-60 edge, its third lead of the extra period. It remained that way until Ava Gardner's midcourt steal of a pass, triggered by a sideline double team, drew a foul from Abbie Tomblin at the 29.7-second mark. She made both free throws for what would prove to be the final points, but not before a wild sequence. After Biggs missed a corner 3, the Satellites were given a timeout during a loose ball scramble with 14.6 seconds left. Wolf missed inside on the inbounds play, but the ball went out off Frankton's Chloee Thomas at 8.7, setting up the final possession.
"Delanie's ambidextrous," Satellites coach Wes Bucher said. "She can go either way. It's a good look, it just didn't roll for us."
Frankton, with no player averaging double figures, got 29 from Ava Gardner. who made six 3s and scored all of her team's overtime points.
"If she doesn't have that game, we come out on the losing end," Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker said. "We had more than 16 films on them. We watched and watched and watched. We knew they were a good ball club, we knew they could make runs, we knew we were going to have match-up issues. The girls just came out and performed. They were gritty. We had big possessions when we needed them and some big stops to secure the game."
Lauryn Bates added 11 for the Eagles (21-7) with three 3s before fouling out.
Wolf had 19 points for South Central, all but two of them coming after halftime as the Satellites eventually found an advantage to exploit with her after leaning heavily on the trey in the first half.
"It hurts really bad," Wolf said, her emotions welling to the surface as she talked about her team. "We have grown so much throughout the season."
Gale notched 13 points and Tomblin 12, while freshman Olivia Marks snagged 15 boards.
"Every game we've played since the sectional championship, we've been down and we came back out and fought and won," Gale said. "Today it wasn't our turn."
"It was almost like disbelief," Tomblin added. "Before the game, I never thought it would be over. I thought for sure we'd have another time. We just fell short."
Sobbing was audible in the South Central locker room long after the game ended and there wasn't a dry eye in the group as they exited to hugs from family and friends.
"I'd do anything to make them feel better," Bucher said. "I'm so proud of what they've done."
Note: For photos and in-depth game coverage, go to the News-Dispatch and Herald Argus websites Sunday and read Tuesday's newspapers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.