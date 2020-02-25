Boys

Lake Central 56, Marquette 54

Lake Central;11;25;12;8;—;56

Marquette;14;14;13;13;—;54

LAKE CENTRAL

Nick Anderson 8-15 2-3 22, Jerry Edwards 1-1 0-0 2, Mark Mileusnic 0-1 0-0 0, Ami Khatra 3-6 1-2 8, Jaiden Clayton 1-1 1-2 3, Kyle Blum 2-6 4-6 11, Hunter Zezovski 3-5 0-0 6, Nate Oakley 2-7 0-2 4. Totals 20-42 8-15 56.

MARQUETTE

Jake Tarnow 6-9 3-5 17, Brit Harris 4-10 3-4 14, Gary Lewis 0-2 0-0 0, Jason Kobe 3-7 1-1 9, Lukas Balling 0-4 0-0 0, Kaden Manna 3-7 0-1 8, Jon Allen 2-2 0-0 4, Lee Kellom 0-0 0-0 0, Vaunte Johnson 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 19-45 7-11 54.

3-point shooting — Lake Central 6-16 (Anderson 4-9, Khatra 1-2, Blum 1-3, Zezovski 0-1, Oakley 0-1), Marquette 9-26 (Tarnow 2-5, Harris 3-8, Lewis 0-1, Kobe 2-6, Manna 2-5, Johnson 0-1). Turnovers — Lake Central 12, Marquette 10. Total fouls — Lake Central 11, Marquette 14. Fouled out — None. Records — Lake Central 12-10, Marquette 7-13.

Mishawaka Marian 58, Michigan City 47

Mishawaka Marian;8;20;11;19;--;58

Michigan City;15;11;10;11;--;47

MISHAWAKA MARIAN 

Kaleo Kakalia 0-2 0-0 0, Jerry Bracey 6-11 4-5 16, Mitchell Menting 1-6 4-4 6, Eli Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Deaglan Sullivan 5-11 4-4 16, Michael Baughman 1-1 2-2 4, Dar'e'on Thompson 2-4 0-0 4, Ky'rell Franklin 6-9 0-0 12. Totals -- 21-45 14-15 58.

MICHIGAN CITY

Jamie Hodges, Jr. 1-7 3-4 6, Caron McKinney 2-6 2-6 6, Evan Bush 4-10 4-5 13, Dez'Mand Hawkins 2-8 6-6 11, Omarion Hatch 1-3 0-5 2, Warren Sails 0-0 0-0 0, Donye' Grant 0-1 0-0 0, Tahari Watson 1-6 0-0 3, Jose Jenkins, Jr. 2-2 0-1 4, Jalen Bullock 1-3 0-0 2. Totals -- 14-46 15-27 47.

3-point field goals: Mishawaka Marian 2 (Sullivan 2); Michigan City 4 (Bush, Hawkins, Watson, Hodges). Leaders -- Rebounds: Kakalia, Franklin 6 (MM); Bush 12 (MC). Assists: Baughman 3 (MM). Steals: Baughman 3 (MM); McKinney 2 (MC). Team fouls: Mishawaka Marian 13, Michigan City 14. Technical foul: McKinney. Fouled out: Kakalia. Records: Mishawaka Marian 17-4; Michigan City 16-6.

