HEBRON — Westville coach John Marshall wasn't the happiest of people in the first half of what would turn out to be an improbable 53-51 Blackhawks' win over Hebron in the Class 2A Hebron Sectional Wednesday night.
Whether it were iffy foul calls that forced him to bench star senior forward Sarah Weston and junior center Ashley Hannon for most of the first half, or telegraphed passes leading to a bundle of Hawks' steals and easy transition baskets, Marshall's irritation might have been warranted.
The second of Weston's three fouls in the first quarter-and-a-half came just three minutes into the ball game. She went for a block from behind on Hebron's massive center, senior Kyra Stater's shot in the middle of the lane. Weston seemed to get all-ball, but a referee's whistle blared immediately after, making Marshall pull arguably his best player until the start of the second quarter.
Then, three minutes into Weston's second shift on the floor, she tried to draw a charge on Stater. Weston might be as good as they come at doing so, and this one, on the left block, looked the same as the rest this whole season. But another whistle blared in favor of the Hawks, and Marshall, along with the Westville fans behind him, could not believe it. He had to pull Weston for the remainder of the half. The absence of her and Hannon — who also had three early fouls — played a large factor in the Blackhawks' 29-19 halftime deficit.
However, it wasn't all frustrating from the opening tip for Marshall. Sophomore guard Grace Weston nailed a pair of 3-pointers on Westville's first two possessions, followed by a Nicole Albers steal and transition score. The Blackhawks led 8-2 early on, but foul trouble and sloppiness passing the ball resulted in a quick 18-7 run for the Hawks (5-17).
Westville led a valiant comeback in the second half with Sarah Weston and Hannon on the floor, tying the game up at 37 apiece in the third quarter, due in large part to their play. Then in the fourth quarter, Sarah Weston nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Blackhawks (15-6) their first lead since early in the first quarter. Her and her sister iced four free throws down the stretch to win the game by two and advance to the next round.
Westville will play North Judson in Friday's second semifinal at roughly 7:15 p.m., following South Central and North Newton at 5:30.
