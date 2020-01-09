VALPARAISO — When Dan Palombizio transferred from Purdue after his sophomore year, the popular opinion for his departure was a strained relationship with Boilermakers coach Gene Keady.
"I loved Gene Keady," Palombizio said. "I was going to stay at Purdue. I started, but I was a role player. I felt if I came back my junior year, Russell Cross was going to be a senior and he was coming back."
Not long after the 1981 Michigan City Rogers graduate decided to leave West Lafayette, Cross declared hardship and entered the NBA draft. There was no turning back for Palombizio, who was headed for UCLA until his high school coach Bill Hahn accepted the associate head coach position at Ball State.
"I had such a great relationship with him, I decided to take a look there," Palombizio said.
In hindsight, it couldn't have turned out much better for everyone involved. Palombizio broke the Ball State and Mid-American Conference single-season scoring record in 1985, ranking third in the nation. The following year, he led the Cardinals to just their second NCAA Tournament in school history, defeating future NBA great Ron Harper and Miami (Ohio) in the MAC tourney final.
"He took Ball State to places they'd never been before," said Chris Shelton, a point guard and captain alongside Palombizio at Ball State. "My freshman, sophomore year, we struggled, and when I found out he was coming to Ball State, I was thrilled. We just connected like brothers. We both had mentalities that we weren't going to take any s - - - from anyone. He wanted to win, period, at all costs. That's why we get along so well. I'm the same way."
Palombizio, who scored 1,369 points in his two seasons in Muncie, recently learned that he will be inducted into the Ball State Athletics Hall of Fame. The 2013 Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame inductee is only the second Cardinals athlete who didn't attend the school for four years to be honored as such.
"It's just me and a tennis player, to ever go in on two years," Palombizio said. "I thought you had to have gone there four years to be eligible. Somehow, my numbers were so good, I think people put pressure on them because of what I did. What else could you ask for? First, high school and now, college. It's really unbelievable. You're only as good as your teammates."
Ball State actually reached Dan's wife, Cheryl, about a month ago to inform them of the news.
"I was the first call he made," Shelton said. "He knows where his help comes from. There's no 'I' in team to Palombizio. The records I have for assists, they're all for him. He told me I wouldn't be going in the hall of fame if it wasn't for you, and I said, 'I know that!' He was one of those guys who if everybody else isn't doing what they're supposed to do, he was like, 'OK, buddy, let's go to war.'"
Shelton remembers one year when Palombizio was named the MVP of the Ball State Classic, only to hand the trophy over to him.
"I had a good series, but he had the name," Shelton said. "He takes the mic and goes, 'I don't know what you were thinking, but the real MVP is Chris Shelton.' I still have the trophy."
Cheryl was already at Ball State when her dad told her Dan was coming there. An IU fan from Indianapolis, she knew nothing of Indiana's 1981 Mr. Basketball who led the state his senior year with averages of 31.8 points and 17.4 rebounds.
"My dad said, 'Hey, so and so is transferring to Ball State, he's a great player,'" Cheryl said. "I didn't even pay attention, like whatever, dad. The first weekend down there, I was at a party, I see this guy and I'm like, 'I think that's the guy my dad talked about, he was so big. I called my dad and said, 'Hey, I think I met the guy you were talking about.' It was funny. We were friends for a long time, then we started seeing each other."
A year ahead in school, Cheryl was working back in Indianapolis during Dan's senior year. They married not long after he finished school. A 1986 NBA Draft pick of the Philadelphia 76ers, he played professionally for nearly a decade in Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Portugal, and Dominican Republic, leading Europe in scoring three times before finishing his career with the Fort Wayne Fury of the Continental Basketball Association.
The couple moved from Michigan City to Chesterton in the late 1990s, when their oldest children -- Dan and Morgan -- were in grade school and Chris was in pre-school, and they now live in Valparaiso. All three kids played college basketball, Dan at St. Xavier and St. Francis, Morgan at Eastern Illinois, and Chris at Oakland and currently Bellarmine, which is ranked No. 1 in NCAA Division II. Dan and Cheryl jointly run Absolute Apparel and Promotions, and Dan has worked at the Westville Correctional Center as recreation director for 11 years.
"I believe in karma," Dan said. "We have food orders every month, we'll add 50 cents to a dollar on a sandwich, and give the money to the battered women's shelter, organizations that need the money. We do eight, 10 gardens in the summer and give the produce to shelters, churches to give out."
An induction banquet will be held Jan. 31 at Ball State with honorees to be recognized at halftime of the Feb. 1 game against Ohio. Shelton, the executive director of the Booker T. Washington Community Service Center in San Francisco, will be there.
"We still keep in touch," said Shelton, after whom Chris Palombizio was named. "I'm thrilled for Dan. He deserves it. He was a workhorse. He was the first one in the gym and the last one out. His work ethic was unmatched by anyone."
