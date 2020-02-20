Today
Boys Basketball
New Prairie at Bremen, 6:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at North Newton, 7 p.m.
La Porte at Portage, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
South Central at Knox, 7 p.m.
Westville at Morgan Township. 7 p.m.
Saturday
Boys Basketball
Culver at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.
La Porte at Goshen, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Class 2A Semistate at Logansport, South Central vs. Frankton, 6 p.m.
Gymnastics
Duneland Athletic Conference meet at Valparaiso, 11 a.m.
Boys Swimming
Mishawaka Sectional, 8 a.m.
Valparaiso Sectional, 9 a.m.
