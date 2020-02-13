La PORTE — Not many prep athletes thrive in two sports and claim a state title in the process.
Denny Mantick was an unusual exception.
He was a La Porte athletic star in both basketball and baseball in the early 1970s.
For all his achievements in the pair of sports, including helping the Slicers to the 1971 state baseball championship, Mantick was one of six people inducted into La Porte High School’s Norm Hubner Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 31, in addition to Dick Hostetler, Mark Manering, Elena Lancioni, Greg Fruth and Eddie Dubbs.
“First of all, because I knew Norm, it means a lot,” Mantick said. “And talking with teammates that maybe I haven’t seen for a long time in many cases. There’s so many good memories here. To me, the support in La Porte for athletics and the high school in general is just second to none. Growing up here, some of the kids couldn’t wait to get out of La Porte, that wasn’t the case with me. I think I recognized right away it was a great community to grow up in and Slicer athletics were supported by the entire community.”
In basketball, Mantick was a starter for most of the 1971 season and all of the 1972 season. He was La Porte’s leader in assists in ‘72 and was selected all-sectional in the same season, besides being tabbed Most Improved Player for coach Skip Collins.
Mantick said one of his greatest thrills in athletics was knocking off Michigan City in 1971 at the Civic Auditorium.
He was a three-year starter in 1970, ‘71, and ‘72 for the renonwned Ken Schreiber, playing second base and shortstop throughout his career. He also pitched, still owning the single-season ERA record of 0.29. Mantick captured the team’s Most Valuable Player honor for the 1972 season and finished with a career .322 batting average. His career pitching record was a stellar 23-2. He was twice named all-conference and served as co-captain his senior campaign.
Mantick noted that the ‘71 state finals were played in Lafayette, and La Porte played Lafayette Jeff in the final game. He said he always remembers that there were as many or more Slicers fans in the seats that night, despite playing in their opponent’s hometown.
Mantick added hoisting the state trophy was magical.
“It’s really hard to top a state championship, especially at that point in the single-class system,” he said. “To win under those circumstances means you truly are the best out of anybody. You work really hard in a baseball season, there’s a lot of games. There’s a little bit of luck involved. We had a very clutch team in 1971. I truly think we had better talent in 1972, but the mentality of the ‘71 team was so tough. When we were under pressure, that’s when we pulled together and that’s what gave us that state championship.”
For all his prep endeavors, Mantick was named Senior Athlete of the Year at the end of the 1972 athletic campaigns.
He noted that both Collins and Schreiber emphasized discipline, dedication and hard work.
“I had two fantastic coaches, both of them in the Hall of Fame themselves,” Mantick said. “You can’t ask for anything more than that. And I had great teammates in basketball and baseball both.”
After high school, he earned a baseball scholarship to Western Illinois University, where he started for three seasons before being drafted by the Minnesota Twins. He set countless records while at WIU, as well as serving as co-captain twice. In the summer of 1975, he was invited to play in the acclaimed Central Illinois Collegiate League, too. He continued by playing four seasons in the Twins’ organization, advancing as high as Triple A.
Mantick is a member of numerous halls of fame. He was chosen both individually and as part of a team into the WIU Athletic Hall of Fame. He was named to the La Porte Old Timers Baseball Association Hall in 1985 and was voted into the inaugural class of the La Porte Slicer Baseball Hall of Fame in 1994.
Mantick and his wife, Debby, have two children, Kyle and Kelly. He lives in Peoria, Ill., and after a career in parks and recreation, still teaches Physical Education on a part-time basis.
– Information from La Porte High School athletics was provided for this story.
