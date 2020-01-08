GARY — There seems to be a karma with the basketball when it is being moved crisply and unselfishly.
It's almost as if it's going to do its best to go through the hoop as a team is sharing it well.
Whether such cosmic powers exist is certainly subject to debate, but given its proficient offense for the majority of Wednesday's impressive 48-32 victory over host Calumet, the Blazers aren't doubting it.
"I like getting everyone on the board," Ryleigh Grott said. "If everyone's scoring, it's more fun for everyone. They're more motivated. Everybody did something positive."
Grott clearly didn't lack for incentive. Sidelined since mid-December with a sprained ankle, she was a bear on the boards, snagging 21 rebounds to go with 15 points, five assists and four blocks.
"I went to the doctor on Christmas Eve and he said I was good to go," said Grott, who only missed two games due to the Blazers' layoff since Dec. 17. "At first, it was weird, running on it. Sometimes, it's a little sore, but my first game back, I was so excited. Just be aggressive. I wanted to play hard, get back in my motivation."
Marquette struggled with Calumet's pressure early, committing six turnovers in the first quarter, which ended 8-8, but found its bearings in the second. In that stretch, it carved the Warriors' zone defense for a bushel of layups, often turning an already good shot into an even better one. The Blazers only had five miscues the rest of the game.
"It's one of those times where it's like, oh, it's a basketball game," coach Katie Collignon said. "They're an athletic team. They press well. Things started clicking, they got where they were supposed to go. It's good to have everyone back, meshing together after break and playing hard as a team. We moved the ball."
The Blazers (5-7) broke out of the tie with an 18-6 advantage in the second eight minutes. Ally McConnell and Grott, who didn't attempt a field goal in the first period, combined for all of Marquette's scoring in the frame.
"We just kept passing the ball and getting open layups," McConnell said. "We've been working our zone plays since the beginning of the season. We haven't gotten them down yet, but we're working them more into the game when we need to. We're getting more confident in each other, like, oh, she has that shot. We're talking more, passing more, getting all of us involved instead of just some of us."
The Warriors (7-6) continued to flail away from the arc to no avail in the third as the Blazers pushed the lead to 21 at 37-16. Calumet warmed up offensively in the fourth quarter, hitting three 3s, but the spread never got below the final count (16).
"It's a good start for the new year," McConnell said.
McConnell had 23 points and eight rebounds, while Ana Blakely had seven steals and four assists.
"It was a great team win," Collignon said. "Ryleigh was dominant on the boards -- that's what we've been missing out on -- and of course Ally's ability to score. I'm happy to get a win in our first game after the break."
Jai Reed led Calumet with 13 points and Jasmin Barker scored 10. Warriors mainstay Micaiah Walton had two points in limited action due to injury.
Marquette 48, Calumet 32
Ally McConnell had 23 points and eight rebounds.
