UNION MILLS — Brendan Carr was an absolute problem in South Central’s 75-59 win over South Bend Career Academy Thursday night.
A problem for the Trailblazers, that is.
It didn’t take long for the 6-foot-7, 245-pound junior center to assert his dominance. Midway through the first quarter, he went in for a close-range layup. He missed it, but grabbed his own rebound. Then he missed again, but grabbed his own rebound. The ensuing put back attempt went through this time, finishing through a foul and converting the free throw. This sequence showed how South Bend Career Academy had no answer for Carr down low.
It only took him 10 minutes to accrue a double-double on the night, as he had 10 points and 10 rebounds with 5:28 remaining in the second quarter. That’s an impressive outing for anyone, let alone a 10-minute showing. Carr ended the night with an eye-popping stat line of 15 points and 16 rebounds – five of them offensive.
“I knew I had to be aggressive,” Carr said. “They didn’t really box me out that well. Their tallest guy was a lot shorter than me and they played straight behind me in the post to start the game. So it was a lot of fun for me.”
Not only was he a force scoring and rebounding the basketball, but Carr was also dominant on the other end, racking up four blocks. When he wasn’t sending shots back in the other direction, he was limiting the Trailblazers’ effectiveness driving the lane. Carr’s presence alone made it difficult for South Bend Career Academy (11-12) to get anything going offensively.
“He brought a lot of energy and was playing real hard tonight,” South Central coach Joe Wagner said. “I talked with him before the game. I feel like he wasn’t asserting himself early the past couple games and I challenged him to come out and lay the wood a little bit early on. He did a really good job of staying active on the glass on both ends and was a nice presence down low defensively.”
Junior forward Trent Hudspeth countered Carr’s play down low with impressive marksmanship from beyond the 3-point line. He drained three of his six shots from long distance en route to a nine-point outing. Hudspeth and Wagner have gotten used to this as of late, as he’s been red-hot from 3-point-land the past couple weeks.
But when Hudspeth and Carr got in foul trouble in the second half, it was senior guard Zack Christy who stepped up for the Satellites. He quietly and efficiently scored 25 points on the night, doing so on eight of 14 shooting from the field and 8-of-11 from the free throw line.
“He was real aggressive,” Wagner said. “When Brendan got his third foul with Brady (Glisic) and (Trent) out, we had three starters sitting. Zack did a great job of putting us on his back a little bit with his aggressiveness. He had a couple and-ones, a couple driving layups when he was on attack.”
Joining Carr and Christy as double-digit scorers on the night was junior forward Brady Glisic. He converted on a multitude of hard-contested layups and was a solid 6-of-8 from the free throw line, totaling 18 points.
When those three and point guard Trent Smoker are all going, South Central (9-12) is a hard team to stop. It can score in a multitude of ways; not just with the 3-ball that many think of when it comes to the Satellites. “Brady’s been doing a great job of getting us some offense, too,” Wagner said. “We’re really well-rounded. For us, it’s understanding that sometimes you just have to make the extra pass and keep it simple, get the open guy the ball. It’s huge to be able to have multiple guys step up and be aggressive and confident.”
