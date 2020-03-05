River Valley, LaVille, Penn, Michigan City, Westville, LaCrosse, Westville again, and, finally, La Porte.
Rob Walker has sported plenty of polo shirts in a 27-year career that has seen him coach both girls and boys, as an assistant and a head coach, in the greater Michiana area.
“I just love basketball,” Walker said.
If there’s going to be a 28th year, it’ll be in a new role as the Slicers’ girls coach for the last six seasons has resigned. “I just felt like it was a really good time to step away,” said Walker, who spoke to Athletic Director Ed Gilliland on Wednesday and told the team Thursday morning. “We had a great group this year. We, I should say La Porte, has a really nice group coming back, there’s a good eighth-grade group coming up, the feeder program has been built up (to where) the fifth grade is very active. It should be a sought-after position by a lot of coaches locally. You always hear coaches say they want to spend more time with their family. I’ve always been able to work around that. I just want to try something new.”
Walker’s teams won 104 games and three sectionals in his six years, making the regional final this season.
“Midway through the season, I started thinking about it, but I wasn’t going to do anything then,” he said. “Jobs aren’t easy to come by, especially a program like La Porte. It made me feel better that the team performed as well as it did, beating Munster in the regional. We had some nice wins, Fort Wayne South, and came out with the tenth (girls) sectional title in school history. Getting a team to the Elite Eight – that sounds better than regional finals – is a good thing to leave on.”
It’s a long way from his first head coaching job at River Valley (Michigan), where Walker actually coached both girls and boys teams for two years.
“They flip flopped volleyball and (girls) basketball,” he said. “It was a great experience. I had four seasons in two years.”
After a year on Dean Foster’s Penn boys staff, Walker was the LaVille boys coach for a year. He then spent five seasons on the Michigan City boys staff under Benny Edwards and Bob Buscher. Following a season with Bill Berger as a Westville boys assistant, Walker returned to head coaching at LaCrosse, where he led the boys program for three seasons. He went back to Westville for two years, succeeding Berger, before landing the La Porte job in 2014.
“It’s been a great experience,” Walker said. “I’ve had unbelievable support from the administration. The superintendent and principal come to our games. Ed even gave me a lot of flexibility with making my own schedule.”
A lower-level official whose held a license for many years, Walker may go back to wearing the striped shirt and black pants. The coaching door also remains open.
“I want to be a part of the game in some capacity,” he said. “I won’t say I won’t coach again. If the right opportunity comes along to be an assistant coach, you never know. I’ll miss being around the game, the kids.”
Walker, 50, did his last official act as a head coach Wednesday night, speaking at a local basketball academy and bringing team members along to meet the kids.
“I was debating whether to do it or not,” he said. “I’m like, ‘OK, I’m the head coach for another 24 hours.’ Why not? It was fun.”
