MICHIGAN CITY — Growing up playing pickup basketball with brothers and cousins four to seven years older than him, Marquette senior Vaunte Johnson had no choice other than being aggressive.
It wasn’t until his freshman year of high school when his relatives finally started to take him seriously though. Instead of crying, pouting or throwing a fit, Johnson learned to fight back. He was finally big enough to do so, after all.
“We never called fouls growing up,” Johnson said. “If you get knocked down, you’ve gotta get back up. That’s just how it was. It didn’t matter how old you were. Once I got into middle school, I wasn’t going to allow anyone to push me around anymore. I was getting too old for that. Then once I got into high school, they knew I was for real, that I wasn’t a child anymore.”
While his childhood helped spur Johnson’s aggressive mentality, playing football at Michigan City helped it continue to grow. When he transferred to Marquette his sophomore year, he had no choice but to bring that football mindset to basketball, considering the Blazers don’t field a football team.
Marquette coach Fred Mooney remembers seeing Johnson compete in a game for the first time. That hard-nosed mentality was evident as ever during the Blazers’ 2017 Super Hoops summer tournament at Indiana Wesleyan.
“It didn’t take long for me to see how much grit and energy he plays with,” Mooney said. “He doesn’t back down from any challenge, he accepted his role and played hard.”
What stood out most to Mooney was how much more polished Johnson’s game was than he imagined. Sure, Mooney knew he had that junkyard dog mindset. But by seeing him work out of the pick-and-roll, facilitate at the top of the key, finish with contact at the rim and make 15 of 16 free throws, Mooney knew he had to offer a varsity spot to Johnson, who was a sophomore at the time.
He figured he had no choice but to put Johnson on varsity. It’s tough to come by someone in high school who screens hard, hustles and can finish at the basket. But that, combined with a smooth free throw stroke signifying a potential impact 3-point shooter, solidified Johnson’s spot – his first time making any sort of high school varsity program.
“He’s gonna win hustle points, 50-50 balls on the floor,” Mooney said. “He’s gonna get down low and I can put him on a really good player and not be afraid that he’s going to get beat. He works his tail off. If there’s anyone on the team that I want in battle, it’s gonna be Vaunte. He has the heart of a lion. He will not back down from anybody at any time. He’s fearless.”
It’s not out of the ordinary for opponents to confront Johnson about that strong, aggressive, football-like style of play. Often times, they’ll come up to him and commend him on his game, seeing as his style of play is fairly rare in the prep ranks.
Johnson vividly remembers one of those encounters, last year against South Bend Career Academy. He and a Trailblazers forward were battling down low all night, tiring each other out with blow after blow. Johnson’s counterpart didn’t get angry though. He respected the way Johnson played the game.
“You’re one of the most aggressive players I’ve ever played against,” he told Johnson. “I’ve never gone up against someone that strong before.”
“I just get surprised every time someone says that to me,” Johnson said. “It’s just normal for me to play like that. It’s all I know.”
While Johnson does enjoy getting his opponents’ respect, there’s nothing he loves more than irritating them. It’s not surprising, considering pesky defenders such as Tony Allen and Draymond Green are two of Johnson’s all-time favorite players.
“I just like getting people mad on the court,” Johnson said. “It’s just funny. I mean, it’s basketball. Players talk trash to each other, and so it’s just the fun of the game for me. I’m kind of a combination of Draymond Green and Tony Allen; especially Tony Allen. Just his aggressiveness and how he never backs down from a challenge.”
With riling up others, however, comes some riling up of himself. When an opponent matches Johnson’s energy and peskiness, things can escalate rather quickly; and he knows it. Only one thing can really stop him from taking things a step too far: His mother yelling at him from the stands to calm down.
“I just listen to what my mom says,” Johnson said. “That’s the only person I hear in the crowd. She just yells at me, tells me to calm down, and so I take a couple deep breaths and move on to the next possession. She can tell better than anyone when I get mad on the court. She knows I like to hustle and play aggressive and do all the other dirty work, but once somebody gets in my face she just has to repeatedly talk to me to tell me to calm down.”
Players like Johnson rarely get their spot in the limelight. Their hard work typically goes unnoticed, but they know that. It’s not about getting noticed. If they can impact the game by defending, grabbing rebounds and setting hard screens, they did their job. They’re happy with that. But that’s not to say getting the crowd going by scoring doesn’t feel nice.
It didn’t take long for that to happen to Johnson in Marquette’s senior night game against Bishop Noll this year. After the Blazers won the opening tip, Jake Tarnow controlled the ball at the top of the key. Johnson was roaming the baseline and camped at the right corner, just beyond the 3-point line.
Tarnow fired a pass his way and Johnson – who leads the Blazers in 3-point field goal percentage – buried the triple. His teammates and those in attendance went ballistic, as they know he doesn’t fill up the stat sheet with points too often.
For that to happen on Johnson’s senior night was truly a testament to all the work he’s put in over the years to become more than just a physical, gritty player. He proved that day and this whole year that he truly is an all-around player. Mooney constantly praises Johnson’s determination to get to that point in his career, pointing out how rare of a trait that is for people his age.
“If I were to compare him to anything,” Mooney said, “I’d say he has the heart of a lion, the bite of a bulldog and the determination of an angry bear.”
Johnson’s teammates look up to him because of that, even though he leads in the quietest of manners. When he speaks up, everybody listens and follows suit. It’s about respect at that point, something Johnson is exemplary at commanding.
“He has a tremendous amount of character,” Mooney said. “He’s not gonna be that flashy guy, yelling at everyone what to do. He’s just gonna roll his sleeves up and get to work. He’s that type of guy that if you give him a job to do, it’s going to be done and done well. You can always depend on him. He’ll be a great husband and father one day; I have no doubt in my mind about that.”
jparodi@thenewsdispatch.com Twitter: @jack_parodi
