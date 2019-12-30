La PORTE — It became a familiar refrain from Rob Walker Saturday, 'Push the ball, push the ball.'
Even after made baskets, the La Porte girls basketball coach instructed his team to advance the ball up court quickly. They heeded his advice and benefited from the guidance.
Playing fast and selfless permitted the Slicers to jump ahead big early and they never looked back, resulting in a 73-57 victory over Elkhart Memorial at Slicer Gym.
“We've been focusing on pushing the ball more, not always settling for outside shots, because when we drive we draw fouls and that gets us to the free throw line,” the Slicers’ Ryin Ott said. “And our percentage has been pretty good this year. We really focused on that in practice and in this game.”
La Porte tallied a season-high in points, scoring 16 above its season average. It also got a career-scoring day from guard Nyla Asad, who poured in 30 points.
A quick start fueled an early advantage. The Slicers (9-4) built a double-digit cushion exactly halfway through the first quarter. Once they went ahead 15-4 with four minutes left in the opening period, the advantage never dropped below 10 again. They led 22-8 after the first and held a commanding 40-24 cushion at half versus the Chargers (3-10).
“In the first quarter, we were just so unselfish,” Walker said. "(It) started out with an unselfish pass. Nyla shoveled a pass to Ryin (Ott), she got it to her and Ryin had a layup. We also cut down our turnovers. To score 73 points and only have 11 turnovers, that's really good.”
After the break, Memorial tried to mount a comeback.
It pulled within 10 in both the third and fourth by using effective 3-point shooting. But the Slicers answered each time with quick offense, spearheaded by Asad and Ott. After the margin was cut to 46-36 midway through the third, Asad nailed a 3-pointer. Minutes later, following a La Porte timeout, it forced consecutive turnovers with a full-court press and Asad had back-to-back baskets to push the lead to 53-38 with just over two minutes remaining in the period.
“We don't have the guard speed to match up with their guard speed,” Memorial coach Brent Curry said. “That played a big difference in today's game. We don't have good transition defense."
Early in the fourth, after the Chargers trimmed the deficit to 57-47, the Slicers responded again, this time led by Ott. That enabled them to pull away and lead by as much as 21 in the last quarter.
“Their zone was decent, so anytime we can get numbers we want to get the ball in the open court, especially with how quick we are,” Walker said. “The easiest baskets are layups, so we always try and take advantage of those.”
Asad recorded 19 points in the opening half and went 3-of-6 behind the arc in the contest. She added five rebounds, three steals and three assists.
“I don't think we've had a 30-point game from one of our players since I've been here,” said Walker, now in his sixth year at La Porte. “Some of her moves tonight, when she finished with her left hand going to the basket was great. She cradled it and was able to hit a very nice shot. That was a nice game from her all around.”
Besides Asad, Ott notched 20 points, seven steals and three boards, while Lauren Pollock contributed nine points and eight rebounds. Kayla Jones posted seven assists, and Alanti Biggers and Danielle Krontz both grabbed four boards.
The Chargers’ Madison Axsom finished with 16 points, including drilling 4-for-8 from downtown. Mya Reeves had 13 points.
The Slicers forced 22 turnovers and Memorial went just 3-of-13 (23 percent) from the charity stripe.
La Porte plays Fort Wayne South (8-2) in a Valparaiso Tournament opener at roughly noon Friday.
"In order to beat a team like Fort Wayne South Side, we've got to put four quarters together like this," Walker said. "We're capable of it. We've just got to keep pressing on."
If the Slicers defeat the Archers, they'll meet the Columbia City/Valparaiso winner in the title game at about 7 p.m. If they lose, they'll play in the consolation at 5.
La Porte cruised in the junior varsity game, 42-12. Natalie Thiem guided the Slicers with 15 points, while Aydin Shreves added 13.
La Porte 73, Elkhart Memorial 57
The Slicers' Nyla Asad earned a career-high 30 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.