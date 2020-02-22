VALPARAISO — Both La Porte and Michigan City gymnastics are in similar situations.
With each having young or inexperienced teams, it's more about eying the future, whether it be next Saturday's sectional or the distant future. While that's both squads' primary objective, each had some bright spots in Saturday's Duneland Athletic Conference meet.
The youthful Slicers placed seventh (95.9) in the uber-competitive meet, and the unseasoned Wolves finished eighth (91.45) . Chesterton won the title (113.875), topping Lake Central (112.55) and the host Vikings (111.575).
“We've definitely tried to keep everything as clean as possible, that's what we've been focusing on all week,” La Porte coach Emily Baker said. “We try and push that into their heads, 'Just stay clean, stay tight, have fun.' And trying to add a couple extra skills to each routine every day is a focus, too, so hopefully at the sectional we'll have the highest start value we can have.”
While the Slicers achieved their third-highest team score of the year, Michigan City nearly claimed its highest tally of the campaign.
“Overall, we did an excellent job,” Wolves coach Ashley Koza said. “We got our second-highest team score of the season, which is always something we hope for. We had a really solid beam rotation, which we've kind of been struggling with, so that was really great. Those were our highest scores on floor I've seen so far, and also on vault.”
Ella Schable had La Porte's best all-around score (32.75) and had the team's best score on an event as well. The sophomore nearly earned 9.0 on floor, claiming 8.9. The 10th-place finisher in that event had 9.425.
“Ella's floor routine has really improved from earlier in the season,” Baker said. “The one thing she's missing is the half twist in her routine. I don't know if it will come this year, but maybe next year she'll get that and she'll be boosted into the 9s all year. She's got the potential. She loves to have fun out there.”
Schable added 8.275 on vault, to go along with 8.075 on beam and team-best 7.5 on bars.
In addition, Rosie Korell notched 31.925 all-around. The freshman began the meet with 8.5 on vault, then posted 7.125 on bars, 8.225 on beam, and 8.075 on floor. She paced the Slicers on beam, however, Baker was most impressed with Korell's effort on bars, an event she's scuffled with at times.
“She connected her whole bar routine,” Baker said. “But I think she shocked herself at the end, that she connected that whole thing. It was her best bar routine of the whole season. So she's heading in a good direction. It was probably one of her best meets she's had so far this season.”
Madison Esmeyer posted 31.225 all-around for La Porte. Her best showing was on vault, where she recorded a team-high 8.525. She contributed 8.45 on floor, 7.3 on beam, as well as 6.95 on bars. Freshman Kate Thibideau tallied 28.575 all-around and her highest score was on vault (8.2).
For City, Kylie Harrison paced her squad with 30.75 in the all-around competition, including an 8.4 on vault. She registered 8.025 on floor, 7.575 on beam and 6.75 on bars, too. Her bars performance guided the squad.
“Kylie has been one of our shining stars all year,” Koza said. “She's been very consistent. She is one of the hardest workers I have ever seen. She really was a leader. She was able to push aside any nerves or anything like that.”
Koza added Harrison's best event was probably floor, saying she worked on corrections and tried to add new skills.
“That was something I was really proud of her for,” Koza said.
Other notable Wolves' scores were Krista Bendix in the all-around (30.5), in addition to her vault and floor efforts with 8.25 and 7.9, respectively. The senior led the team with 7.8 on beam, too. Freshman Makalinn Jenks added 30.2 all-around, including a team-best 8.6 on vault and a team-best 8.15 on floor. Alexis Reynolds notched 8.05 on vault, the only event she participated in.
Jenks re-injured her right elbow on her bars dismount after bracing for a fall. Koza said she's been dealing with that issue for about two weeks, adding it's more of an annoyance.
Every team who competes in the DAC Meet also participates in the Chesterton Sectional. With that in mind, both La Porte and City were using this meet as a preview.
"This is our main sectional warm-up because it's run exactly the same way the sectional is run," Koza said. "That was something we tried to communicate with our girls. We have a few who this is their first-ever time doing gymnastics, so with them being in the top four spot in any event, this is kind of a big deal for them to get their feet wet. It was really nice for them to get that experience."
Chesterton's Mia Pak captured the all-around crown (38.375). She placed first in every event except beam. Pak tallied first on vault (9.75), first on bars (9.875), and first on floor (9.675).
The Slicers had some falls on beam, costing them a half point each time. Baker said it's the greatest area of improvement for her team heading into the postseason.
“Everyone overall performed very well,” she said. “We had a couple hiccups on beam, but other than that, overall it was a good meet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.