The emotions of the recent weeks have been a roller coaster ride for Daniel Armstrong.
The Marquette University high jumper from Michigan City had his senior outdoor season wiped out by the COVID-19 outbreak, only to gain another chance at making the NCAA Championships when the governing body for college sports ruled Monday that senior spring athletes can maintain their final year of eligibility.
“It started off with shock, disbelief,” Armstrong said Tuesday from his apartment in Milwaukee. “It moved toward anger. Next it was compassion as you began to understand what’s going on, why we need lower levels (of interaction), then it was kind of just stagnant, waiting around to see what happens. I had the mindset that everything was taken from me, so I’m excited to have the opportunity to be here for another year.”
A state champion his senior year at Michigan City, Armstrong had racked up six Big East titles (four indoor, two outdoor) in his collegiate career, but outdoor nationals had been an annual stumbling block.
“I struggled to stay healthy for outdoors,” he said. “I was always chasing the bar, going for a PR (personal record), a PR, a PR every meet. After (indoor) nationals, I was always banged up, knee issues, ankle issues. I never had the time to heal fast for outdoors.”
This season was setting up differently. In a Feb. 22 meet, Armstrong soared 7 feet, 3 1/4 inches (2.22 meters), the second-best leap in Marquette history. He made it through indoors without as much wear and tear, setting him up for another push once competition went outside.
“I competed very sick and I still got a PR,” Armstrong said. “I had the perspective that I had a lot more to go.”
Despite the jump of his career, Armstrong didn’t qualify for the indoor championships, losing it in a tie-breaker.
“It was a crazy good year for the high jump,” Marquette jumps coach Rick Bellford said. “(That height) has never not made it. He was set up for a monster outdoor season.”
Ready to channel that disappointment into big things this spring, Armstrong and a number of teammates went to Panama City, Fla., for the break when the news of the virus-related NCAA shutdown worked its way through the beach house where they were all staying.
“After getting knocked off the list, the main thing was to train to get ready to win outdoors, focus on keeping my body healthy and the opportunity to get past the regional meet,” Armstrong said. “Then basketball tournaments started to get canceled, so it was like, OK, something’s going on, but we didn’t know they would cancel the rest of the season. We were hanging around the pool when everybody started to find out and the mood completely changed. Everyone was devastated the rest of the trip.”
Coaches informed the athletes in their respective disciplines, Armstrong finding out from Bellford.
“It was tough,” Bellford said. “It was expected, but it was still kind of shocking. There’s really no protocol for this and hopefully there never will be again. I really feel for the kids, especially the seniors.”
For the next couple weeks, Armstrong tried to distance himself from the news and chatter while trying to process his immediate and long-term plans.
“I was trying not to think about it at all, really acting like it was an extended spring break, and not dealing with the implications,” he said. “I realized I couldn’t control what’s going on, so I stopped surfing the Internet, reading about all the anxiety that’s going on.”
As speculation was raised that the NCAA might give senior spring athletes another season, he gained some guarded optimism.
“I stayed in contact with the coaches, read the news releases every day,” Armstrong said. “Not everybody has the opportunity to come back. Some guys are graduating, others don’t have any more eligibility, so they don’t get to compete in their last outdoor season. It’s sad having your career suddenly ending the way it did.”
Armstrong raised the idea of possibly coming back to Bellford. On the heels of his 7-3 1/4 jump, he considers 7-5 a realistic target and the school record of 7-6 feasible given the chance to do longer, more intensive training next fall and winter.
“I think he’s got some unfinished business,” Bellford said. “His goal is to make outdoor nationals. He’s been so close, that was his ultimate goal this year, now hopefully he gets another crack at it. It could be a blessing in disguise. He was jumping so well. I was looking forward to him jumping fresh and healthy. One positive takeaway is with the Olympic Trials moved back a year, the outdoor season may be extended past college a month or two, and he can maybe make a run at that, too. He’s close to that level. He was fortunate to have a grad program compatible to his undergrad.”
While continuing the completion of his undergrad work online – Armstrong is carrying a six-class load – he’s collaborating with the school on what he will transition into academically next school year. He will have a Finance/Marketing degree with a minor in Corporate Communications and plans to go into Information System Supply Chain Management for his graduate work.
“I’m very grateful for the coaches, administration and financial aid for being willing to work with me and for the NCAA for allowing me to compete in another outdoor season,” Armstrong said. “I’m very proud of what I’ve accomplished. At the end of the day, it’s called being a student-athlete. It’s a great accomplishment, having a double major and being an all-American. I’m thankful for the coaching staff, the faculty, my family for standing behind me, supporting me.”
