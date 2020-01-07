Prospect League honors Manaea

The Prospect League has named Oakland A's pitcher, Wanatah native and Andrean graduate Sean Manaea the league's inaugural Hall of Fame inductee.
"From Indiana State to the Prospect League, to the Cape Cod, to the Kansas City Royals to the Oakland Athletics, Sean has been an outstanding pitcher at every stop. As our inductee into the Prospect League Hall of Fame, he represents the resilience, determination and drive to succeed,” Prospect League Commissioner Dennis Bastien said in a media release. “We are proud to honor him, and our league, with this major recognition of his achievements. He is a prime example of using the Prospect League as a stepping stone to every player’s ultimate dream.”
Manaea, who played for South Central before transferring to Andrean, pitched for the DuBois County Bombers in 2011. He started nine games, collecting a 2.88 earned run average and a 2-3 record. Manaea struck out 59 batters, while allowing 40 hits and walking 27 over 53 innings on the season. He threw an eight-inning one-hitter, striking out seven, against the Nashville Outlaws July 10, 2011.
"Being selected is an honor," Manaea said in the release. "The Prospect League helped get me where I am today. The people that I met were amazing and the experiences I had got me ready for professional baseball. I loved my time with the Bombers and wouldn't trade that for anything."
Manaea went on to pitch in the Cape Cod League the following season, earning a spot on the West All-Star team and "Most Outstanding Prospect" honors. Manaea went 5-1 with a 1.21 ERA that summer, striking out 85 batters in 51 2/3 innings while walking seven and allowing just 21 hits.
“Sean represents the college player who worked hard not only during his college seasons, but in the summer while playing for the Prospect League's Dubois County Bombers, helping him prepare for the next level,” Prospect League President Bruce Rosselli said. “His pitching talent launched him to MLB with much success, and we wish him the best of luck in his bright career.”
Prior to his junior season at Indiana State University, Manaea was named a Preseason All-American and added to the National Pitcher of the Year watchlist.
With a fastball reaching 97 miles per hour, Manaea was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the first round with the 34th overall pick in the Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft in 2013. He was traded to the Oakland Athletics in 2015 and made his Major League debut April 29, 2016, against the Houston Astros.
In parts of four season in the majors, Manaea is 35-28 over 85 starts and one relief appearance. His career ERA sits at 3.77. He has amassed more than 400 strikeouts against 131 walks. Manaea has been named American League Pitcher of the Week and American League Pitcher of the Month. He threw a no-hitter against the Boston Red Sox on April 21, 2018.
The Prospect League, in partnership with Baron Championship Rings, started the process of creating a Prospect League Hall of Fame in 2018. A new inductee will be named regularly. Criteria includes a player's accomplishments during his Prospect League tenure, as well as accolades and accomplishments after. Each Hall of Fame inductee receives a custom ring from Baron to commemorate the honor.
