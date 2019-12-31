MCBL resumes Sunday
The Michigan City Basketball League (MCBL) starts with a one-hour skills training session at 1 p.m. Sunday at Krueger Middle School. The league is open to boys and girls in Pre-K to 8th grade. The four-week session costs $30 per child. Sign up online at michigancitybasketballleague.com or in person Sunday.
LP boys hoops splits pair in classic
La Porte’s boys basketball team went 1-1 in the Logansport Classic Saturday. The Slicers fell 69-51 to South Bend St. Joseph in the first round, but rebounded by beating the host Berries 66-51 in the nightcap. La Porte (5-4) trailed 34-15 at the break to the Indians, however, outscored Logansport 34-19 in the second half to pull away.
Slicers pair place in Al Smith Invite
La Porte’s wrestling team competed in the 41st annual Al Smith Invitational Friday and Saturday. Two Slicers placed in the top eight in their respective weight classes in the 32-team event. Tyson Nisley earned fourth and Matt Neff finished seventh.
Carr makes all-tourney team
Brendan Carr amassed 47 points and 24 rebounds in two games Saturday to earn a spot on the Kankakee Valley boys basketball all-tournament team. SC (4-4) downed Illiana Christian 66-59 after falling 76-64 to the host Kougars. Carr had 19 points and 15 rebounds versus the Vikings and went 28 and nine against KV. Trent Smoker had 10 points in the opener, while Zack Christy scored nine. Gavin Scott chipped in seven points, five boards and four assists.
Cougars grapplers claim second in tourney
New Prairie's wrestling team placed second at the Lafayette Jefferson Holiday Super Duals Tournament Saturday. The Cougars improved to 25-3 on the season. Wrestler of the weekend was New Prairie's Dusty Young.
NP girls swimmers rout Lions
New Prairie’s girls swim team thumped visiting Bremen 130-47 Saturday. The Cougars’ 200-yard medley relay of Julia Guy, Beth Armstrong, Elizabeth Walker, and Kylie Kepplin claimed first, and Landi Newcomb won both the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly. Laynie Baltes earned first in the 50 freestyle and 100 free, and Savanah Keldsen won diving. The 200 free relay of Madison Waltz, Harmony Gadacz, Erin Johnson, and Kepplin took first, and Waltz posted first in the 100 backstroke. The 400 free relay of Baltes, Johnson, Makenzie Scarborough and Newcomb captured first.
Cougars boys swimmers roll
New Prairie’s boys swim team cruised 123-62 over Bremen at home Saturday. The Cougars' 200-yard medley relay of Wrigley Hemphill, Dalton Thomas, Gabe Groves, and Mason Young tallied first, and Young won both the 200 freestyle and 100 free. Neiman Graham notched first in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, and Thomas won the 50 free. Nolan Szymanski took first in diving, and Hemphill finished first in the 100 backstroke. The 400 free relay of Thomas, James Hall, Groves, and Young earned first.
Hoosier Basketball magazine on sale
The 50th annual edition of Hoosier Basketball Magazine is now on sale. It can be ordered by calling 317-925-8200 or by visiting hoosierbasketballmagazine.com. To inquire about getting a copy of the traditional cover at a local outlet, e-mail hoosierbbllmag@att.net or call (317) 925-8200.
Blazers boys hoops game moved
Due to a service retreat, Marquette Catholic’s boys basketball game Jan. 24 at Mishawaka Marian has been moved to Feb. 6. Tip time is 6:30 p.m.
