Three Michigan City basketball players have been named to the all-Duneland Athletic Conference teams announced this week.
The Wolves’ Jamie Hodges, Jr. earned the rare distinction of making the list as a freshman after averaging a team-high 15.2 points and 3.1 assists per game on the season. His 335 points is the most by a Michigan City High School freshman and second all-time in Michigan City behind Rogers’ Delray Brooks. Chesterton’s Zack Novak (2005) is believed to be last frosh to make the team, which actually had two this season with Portage’s Kamari Slaughter also on the list.
He was joined by fellow guard and City senior Dez’Mand Hawkins, who scored 13.6 points per game.
On the girls side, M.C. junior Trinity Thompson was selected after posting per game marks of 20.0 points, 15.8 rebounds, 3.6 steals and 2.2 assists.
La Porte senior Carson Crass and junior Ryin Ott also made their respective teams.
Crown Point junior guard Jessica Carrothers was tabbed the girls Most Valuable Player while Chesterton senior forward Jake Wadding was chosen boys MVP.
CP was the girls DAC champion with a 7-0 mark. La Porte (3-4) tied for fourth, while Michigan City (0-7) was eighth.
Chesterton claimed the boys title with an undefeated record with Michigan City (5-2) finishing in a tie for second and La Porte (1-6) sharing seventh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.