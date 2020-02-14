Friday’s coverage online
Coverage of Friday’s La Porte, Michigan City and New Prairie boys basketball games can be found online Saturday at www.thenewsdispatch.com and www.heraldargus.com. Game coverage will also run in Tuesday’s print editions.
Events postponed
Michigan City’s gymnastics meet at Crown Point on Thursday was postponed due to weather conditions. It will be made up at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Thursday’s Marquette boys basketball home game with Bishop Noll was postponed and will be played at 2 p.m. today.
RRSN airing LP regional
The Regional Radio Sports Network will carry today’s Class 4A La Porte Girls Basketball Regional on WEFM (95.9) and www.rrsn.com with video. The broadcast begins at 9:30 a.m. Crown Point and Penn meet at 10 a.m., followed by La Porte versus Munster at roughly 11:45. RRSN will also air the championship at 7. All three games will have video.
MC youth wrestling
Michigan City High School is conducting a five-week, 10-practice youth wrestling program starting Tuesday. Sessions will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the practice room above the main gymnasium.
Cost is $30, which includes a camp t-shirt. Sign up via email at Chris@CMProp.com, by text at (219) 877-4290 or arrive within an hour of the start of the first practice. For more information, coach Chris Deutscher can be contacted at the listed email and cell number.
Slicer Athletic Boosters Golf Outing
The second annual Slicer Athletic Booster Club Golf Outing will be May 17 at Beechwood. Registration and lunch will be at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
Registration forms and hole sponsorships can be completed on the La Porte High School athletic department website at goslicers.com, or forms may be picked up in the LPHS athletic department. Registration forms are due by May 11 and the outing is limited to the first 25 teams. Included in this year’s outing will be the opportunity to purchase a Superticket for $20 each or $60 per team.
The Superticket provides the bearer with one mulligan, a chance to: move to the red tees on two holes; to compete for the longest drive, closest to the pin and longest putt; and to win a $200 Callaway Gift Card on the scratch card. The Superticket will also be used as a raffle ticket for various door prizes. Proceeds from the outing are used to purchase all awards for Slicers athletes.
Baby giraffe named ‘Burreaux’ after LSU quarterback
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University’s Hesiman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow has a new honor to add to his long list of awards and achievements.
He inspired the name of the newest male giraffe at Louisiana’s big capital city zoo.
A public naming competition selected the name Burreaux – a Cajun-inspired spelling of Burrow’s last name – for the giraffe calf born Dec. 26.
The Baton Rouge Zoo announced the selection Friday, saying the public chose the winning name from three options: Romeo, Burreaux and Kiume, a Swahili word meaning masculine and strong.
Zoo staff took nominations for the names and narrowed them to the finalists. The public voted with donations, which the zoo said raised more than $2,000 that will go to its conservation efforts.
Ravens’ Hurst suspended 4 games next season
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman James Hurst has been suspended for the first four games of the 2020 season for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancers.
Hurst is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to his team’s active roster on the Monday following the team’s fourth game. Signed as a rookie free agent in 2014, Hurst played in all 16 regular-season games for the Ravens last season, with two starts at left tackle. He was part of an offensive line that paved the way for an NFL-record 3,296 yards rushing in 2019.
The 28-year-old Hurst signed a four-year contract in March 2018. He didn’t miss a game over his first four seasons before being inactive for six games in 2018 with a back injury.
Indians’ pitcher Clevinger to have knee surgery
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indians are already dealing with adversity before taking the field for their first full-squad workout.
Starter Mike Clevinger was undergoing surgery Friday to repair torn meniscus in his left knee after the right-hander hurt it while working out at the team’s training complex in Goodyear, Ariz.
“He was doing some drills a couple days ago,” manager Terry Francona said. “He felt something. We took him to the training room. Then we let him go home to see how he feels. I think our trainers were a little nervous at the outset that this has meniscus written all over it. He was pretty sore so they got him an MRI.”
The Indians won’t have a timetable for Clevinger’s return until after the operation, but it’s safe to assume he will miss at least several weeks.
If there’s a bright spot, it’s that the injury happened early in camp and not closer to the season’s start.
“It’s not doomsday,” Francona said.
Clevinger went 13-4 last season and the Indians are counting on him to help fill some of the void after they traded two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers this winter.
