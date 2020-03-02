Class 3A Hanover Central Sectional
Today
Kankakee Valley (9-13) vs. Hanover Central (21-2), 6 p.m.
Wheeler (1-22) vs, New Prairie (11-12), to follow
Friday
Knox (12-10) vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.
River Forest (6-19) vs. Winner Game 2, to follow
Saturday
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Favorite: Hanover Central
Darkhorse: New Prairie
Defending champion: Hanover Central
Players to watch: HANOVER CENTRAL -- Dom Lucido, 6-1, Sr., G (14.0 ppg, 4.5 apg, 3.5 rpg, 1.8 spg), T.J. Burt, 6-3, Sr., G-F (13.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.2 spg), Landon Babsuiak, 6-9, So., (11 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2.5 bpg); KANKAKEE VALLEY – Gavin Herrema, 6-4, Sr., G (16.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 4.3 apg, 2.3 spg), Nick Mikash, 6-4, So., F (15.0 ppg, 8.7 rpg), Elijah Carden, 6-3, Jr, G-F (11.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.9 apg); KNOX – Kole McIntire, 6-4, So., F (16.2 ppg, 5.3 rpg), Cade Short, 6-1, Jr., F (12.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg); NEW PRAIRIE – Chase Ketterer, 6-1, Sr., G, Braydon Flagg, 6-4, Jr., G-F, RIVER FOREST – Kyron Matthews, Kobe Galligan; WHEELER – Dylan Radinsky, 6-2, Sr., G (8.8 ppg), Cole Kostbade, 6-3, Jr., F (7.9 ppg).
Fast facts: New Prairie has lost four straight sectional games. The Cougars beat Wheeler 61-39 on Jan. 14.
