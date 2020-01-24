My first memory took place in the backyard of my parents’ house in September of 1999 in Oakland, California, when I was nearly 3 years old.
My mom was pregnant with my sister-to-be at the time. I really wanted a little brother back then, but it all worked out; my sister’s one of my best friends.
Anyway, when my mom went into labor with her, she asked her dad to come over and look after me while she was at the hospital. I’m not sure why these details stuck out so much to me, but I vividly recall my grandpa and I wearing matching 49ers hats, tossing the football back and forth to one another in the backyard.
It was a pure moment between the two of us that I’ll always remember. It was so innocent at the time, but it also sort of foreshadowed my sports fandom.
Growing up a Parodi, I had no choice but to be a die-hard 49ers, Giants and Warriors fan. My grandparents on my dad’s side watch all 162 Giants games, all 82 Warriors games and the 49ers every single Sunday. The other set of grandparents can talk your ear off – in a good way – about the teams, past or present.
Having that fandom ingrained since day one, following Bay Area sports have become a sort of religion for me. And I’ve been very fortunate in my 23 years with the Giants’ and Warriors’ title runs the past 10 years. But the 49ers, with the exception of a short run by Jim Harbaugh, have been absolutely brutal ever since I can remember.
My first 49ers jersey was a Jeff Garcia one because, well, he was the best player on the team at the time. Up until the Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick-led 49ers teams in the early 2010s, one of my most fondest memories with the team came when Joe Nedney hit a game-winning field goal in a preseason game I attended. Candlestick Park was electric after that win. W’s weren’t a common occurrence then, so getting one even in the preseason was a big, big deal.
But making that Super Bowl in 2013 gave me a taste of what it must’ve been like in the Joe Montana and Steve Young days before I was born, when the 49ers were the premier team in the NFL. Then Harbaugh was fired and us 49ers fans had to deal with the Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly years. I still shudder just thinking about how horrendous those teams were.
I went from thinking the 49ers were this powerhouse franchise that would be perennial contenders for years, back to the gloomy, cellar-dwelling team that I knew for so long. That was just how things were meant to be with the Niners, I thought. They had their fun before I was born; now I’m just stuck in an era where karma is getting back at the 49ers for winning those five Super Bowls.
Just the way she goes.
But now, because of Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch, that hope is back.
The moves of drafting defensive lineman after defensive lineman in the first round – tactics that I couldn’t comprehend – paid off. Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner are absolute forces for one of the best defenses in the League, and are all first-round picks in the last four years. Clearly, Shanahan and Lynch knew what they were doing when they teamed up in 2017, both going into their first years as a head coach and general manager, respectfully.
It turns out those two knew exactly what they were doing. Shanahan is one of, if not the best play-caller in football and Lynch has made trades for Jimmy Garoppolo, Dee Ford and Emmanuel Sanders; found a gem in George Kittle in the fifth round in 2017; and stuck with his gut by keeping Raheem Mostert on the 52-man roster, even though he was cut by five teams before landing in San Francisco in 2017.
I don’t care that a historically-talented quarterback in Patrick Mahomes looms ahead. The amount of times the 49ers have proven me and the rest of the country wrong this year alone gives me hope for next Sunday in Miami.
This is by far the best 49ers team of my lifetime and I cannot wait for what should be a historic matchup with the Chiefs. That being said, I’ve seen just how quickly a team can go from a Conference Champion to perennial top-five picker in the draft. The Niners have to win now, because who knows the next time you’ll be in this position.
If anyone needs me for the next week, I’ll be a ball of stress constantly trying to convince myself the 49ers are better than the Chiefs. Hopefully, by the time Feb. 3 hits, I’ll be as happy-go-lucky as that 2-year-old tossing the football around with his grandpa.
