Before he went on to coach the Kansas City Chiefs and win Super Bowl IV, Gary native Hank Stram spent seven years as an assistant coach at Purdue.
During his time there, Whiting's Phil Mateja, Sr., who quarterbacked the Oilers to the mythical 1948 state championship, played football for the Boilermakers.
"He had all kinds of stories about when he was in town," daughter Becky Mateja said. "I knew (Stram) coached at Purdue, but I didn't know he coached the Chiefs."
It was her dad who mentioned the irony when, a few years back, Becky's daughter and Phil's granddaughter Lia Lombardini of Chesterton headed to Missouri-Kansas City to play softball.
Over the course of Lia's three-plus years in K.C., Becky has developed an affinity for the school, the city and the football team. She's taken the Amtrak Southwest Chief there numerous times.
"When Chicago isn't doing it, we go to the next one," she said. "We also like the Saints because the quarterback (Drew Brees) went to Purdue. (Kansas City) is a fabulous city. It's really a lot like Chicago, the way it's designed, the streets. Lia's first year down there, she lived on Oak Street."
This week, the high-energy Mateja, an adjunct professor at IU Northwest, mixed business with pleasure, making a spur of the moment decision to make the eight-hour trip to K.C. to see the parade and rally. While there, she had a meeting on a fund-raiser for UMKC to get a press box built at the softball facility.
How spur of the moment was it? On Tuesday, the former Whiting four-sport athlete and Montana State basketball player was at a Frank Mrvan for Congress meeting when she decides, what the heck, let's go. By 8 o'clock, she and a friend were packed, in the car and on the way to Missouri (not Kansas, like the President thinks).
"Hey, I'm someone who makes things happen," Mateja said. "I think my mom kind of knew, but my dad's like, I can't keep track of her. We got in at 4 (a.m.). We had to get some sleep, so by the time we got up, the parade was already going. We watched it at a bar. The rally was backed up from 12 to 2 and it was cold, so we went to Union Station. I had to do some shopping."
Mateja was back on the road home Thursday, stopping along the way to catch some of the Chesterton-Michigan City boys basketball online. Her son Luke is a junior on the Trojans roster, which includes a number of boys Mateja coached in youth basketball and baseball.
Lia, a redshirt junior at UMKC, pitched in 22 games and hit .266 as a freshman. Moving to the field as a sophomore, she hit four home runs with 17 RBIs. Last season, the 'Roos got off to a blazing start, sparked by Lombardini, who ripped three home runs while batting .385 over 13 games. She had her season ended abruptly, breaking a finger on her right hand when it was stepped on as she dove back into third base while baiting a throw.
"She was leading the team in almost every percentage (offensive) category," Mateja said.
UMKC had a coaching with Kerry Shaw hired in August, and Mateja engaged him on ways to bump the program. That included the press box project that would give the school a shot to host the Western Athletic Conference tournament.
"I knew who he was from before, so we already chatty," she said. "Their fund-raising was struggling. There's a lack of support. We owe it to the kids. We spent hours talking about stuff we can do. They have a beautiful facility. We have to capitalize on when the Chiefs are hot."
While spearheading those efforts on one hand, Mateja is helping coordinate Mrvan's campaign for the retired Peter Visclosky's Congressional seat with the other.
"We're still working on a title for me," she said. "My parents' generation believed if something was available to do, you just did it and you thank God for the opportunity."
Despite the hectic schedule, Mateja was glad she made the trip and wouldn't hesitate to do it again.
"I was like, God, this is great," she said. "Every place smells like barbecue."
