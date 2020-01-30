For Payton Holub, his brief time in bowling has certainly been worthwhile.
The La Porte junior began the sport relatively recently. He didn’t start bowling until he was 14, when his father, Phil Holub, helped introduce him to the sport. Holub decided to stop participating in football and heard there were open bowling tryouts, when on the last day he ended up making the team. Keith Gakle, who was the head coach at the time, saw something in Holub.
A little over two years later, and Holub and the Slicers’ boys bowling club team are making the program’s first-ever state finals appearance, with Holub playing an integral role.
“I kind of knew about the sport, but I didn’t fully understand it like I do now,” Holub said. “Looking back, I was the guy who was bowling at birthday parties and everything. But what I’ve been able to do with the sport has transformed me and turned into a possible future.”
Despite having the least amount of experience on the squad, Holub came up clutch in the semistate. That helped La Porte clinch its first-ever state berth in the 21-year history of the program.
“Words can’t even describe it,” Holub said. “Everybody was so excited, we were all jumping around, hugging each other. It was such an emotional moment for everybody. I know I was definitely crying and I know a lot of the parents were, and even some of the other bowlers. The coaches were beyond thrilled.”
Holub and the Slicers took the sixth and last qualifying spot from the South Bend Semistate last Saturday at Chippewa Bowl.
After La Porte finished bowling at the 10-team semistate, it waited about 15 to 20 minutes before learning its fate. When it was announced it punched its ticket to state, euphoria engulfed the team.
“Waiting for scores to get through, that was really nerve-wracking,” said Slicers head coach Toby Kraus, a 2008 La Porte High School graduate and standout bowler. “Everybody’s hearts were pounding. We had no idea what was going to happen. We were all really excited when they called our name.”
Sixth-place La Porte recorded a score of 2,067 in the semistate, qualifying by 35 pins. It was sitting in fourth place following the 11th game out of 12 but had to hold onto the last qualifying spot.
That advanced the Slicers to state, where it’ll be one of 12 teams competing in Anderson at Championship Lanes beginning at noon on Saturday. The top four teams then make it to the step-ladder finals, which take place later that day.
While most of La Porte’s bowlers were up and down in terms of earning spares at the semistate, Holub was the most consistent in this area. He tallied the last three strikes in the 10th frame of the final game, bolstering the team’s chances of advancing.
“He’s learned a lot this year,” Kraus said.
“We’ve worked with him and kind of fine-tuned his game a little better. He’s a lot smoother than what he was at the beginning of the year. His spare game’s gotten a ton better. Overall, he’s the one who really gets the emotion out. He’s the guy who starts our yelling and gets everybody pumped up.”
Holub added he was able to deliver at the semistate by relying on his countless hours of bowling and by not letting the moment affect him.
“It comes over time,” he said. “You can’t expect somebody for the first time to just go out there and not feel any pressure. So it takes a lot of time. Bowling in other tournaments and stuff definitely helps, you get a feel for the pressure. You’ve just got to remember to keep calm, keep your nerves under control, and just go out there and throw the ball.”
In addition to Holub, bowlers for La Porte are Luke Ruminski, Collin Fisher, Ben Wakeman, Jayden Scrivnor, Ian Gradi, Bailey Moore, Randall Gould, Keith Keehn, Hunter Kirkpatrick, and Nathan Smith. The team’s assistant coach is Nathan Fisher.
Kraus qualified for state as an individual for La Porte in 2005 and placed fourth. Now he’s going as part of a Slicers’ team, serving as head coach.
“We need to keep our emotions in check,” he said. “Don’t force things. We don’t want to sit there and constantly have it in the back of our heads, ‘We’re not going to do very good.’ You always want to sit there and have a positive attitude. I’m more of an up-front coach, so I’ll be there talking them through every shot and making sure their heads in the game and focused.”
At the same time, Holub tried to imagine what possibly claiming a high finish at state would feel like.
“It would be magical,” he said. “It would be awesome.”
Besides La Porte’s boys team, Michigan City senior Alexandria Hahn will compete as an individual state finalist for the second straight season.
