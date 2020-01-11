La PORTE — Despite leading by as many as 11 points in the first quarter on Friday, La Porte found itself in a precarious position late.
Trailing by one with a minute-and-a-half left, the Slicers clawed back and closed the contest on a 9-0 run, thwarting Nick Anderson's Herculean performance to fend off visiting Lake Central, 66-58, in a Duneland Athletic Conference opener that was closer than the score indicated.
“We stayed patient and listened to coach (Kyle) Benge, what he had to say,” La Porte’s Grant Ott-Large said of the crucial late spurt. “Because our offense is designed for that, not to stall but to take care of the ball, be patient and work the ball and try to get fouled and get to the free-throw line.”
Grant Ott-Large delivered down the stretch offensively, scoring nine of his team-best 19 points in the fourth. He was effective in the post and aggressively attacked the boards. That, combined with fairly reliable free-throw shooting collectively, helped the Slicers (7-5, 1-0) erase a 58-57 deficit with 1:31 remaining.
Grant Ott-Large began the rally with a pair from the charity stripe after the Indians (6-5, 0-1) fouled at the other end on an offensive rebound. Carson Crass added two freebies about 30 seconds later to make it a three-point lead. Anderson then missed a game-tying 3-pointer from the right corner with 37 seconds left. La Porte corralled the board and Garrott Ott-Large followed with a pair of free throws to push the margin to 63-58 with 26.6 seconds to go to effectively seal the victory.
“We told our guys all week, 'It's a home game. It's one of those games that if we want to be in contention in the DAC, this is a game we had to win,'” Benge said. “The step Anderson's taken from his junior to senior year is remarkable. I would flat out say he's probably the best player we've faced so far and we've went up against some Division I guys and some low-major kids. It's just a testament to them, and a testament to us that we were able to hold them off.”
Anderson was saddled with foul trouble most of the night. The 6-foot-2 senior guard still poured in a game-high 30 points, including 5-of-12 behind the arc.
He missed some of the first half after picking up his third foul midway through the second quarter. Anderson was whistled for his fourth foul late in the third. He went to the bench and didn't return until a little over five minutes was left. Despite his foul issues, Anderson greatly impacted the game. He canned three 3-pointers in a span of 1:14 in the fourth and had 11 points in the period. His third trey of the quarter gave Lake Central a brief 57-56 lead with 2:39 remaining.
“I really like this La Porte team, they have some nice pieces,” Lake Central coach Dave Milausnic said. “We really respected them coming into this game. If we were to win, we knew it was going to be a tooth and nail game. And it really was. It was a one-possession game with not much time on the clock."
Grant Ott-Large answered Anderson's heroics with his strong interior game.
“Down low, you see it. He hit a three, he was able to drive to the basket,” Benge said of the younger Ott-Large. “Every offensive rebound was his. He went after it, the offensive glass, the defensive glass. Gresham has had some double-doubles, there's no doubt in my mind Grant Ott-Large had over 10 rebounds as well tonight.”
Besides Grant Ott-Large, Garrott Ott-Large registered 18 points. Crass and Grant Gresham finished with 13 and 10, respectively. Garrott Ott-Large also added a few critical steals in the waning minutes that led to transition chances.
To complement Anderson, Nate Oakley followed with 14 points. No other Indian had more than seven.
A few minutes in, La Porte took control. It went ahead 18-7 with 2:44 left in the first. At the outset of the second, the Indians' Jaiden Clayton scored seven straight to cut the margin to two, 18-16. La Porte’s lead then fluctuated between two and six as it struggled to contain the visitors' offensive rebounding. The Slicers clung to a 27-25 half cushion.
La Porte later converted enough free throws in the final period, finishing 12-of-16, and salted the game away with them.
“It's good we knocked them down in the fourth quarter because what kept them in the game in the first three quarters was our free throws,” Benge said. “We've got a lot of guys playing a lot of minutes, there's going to be a fatigue factor. Mentally and physically, it's nice we get the rest of this weekend off where we can recuperate, get our body right and be ready to go for next week. The level of intensity is going to pick up. I really think Chesterton will be the best team we've seen so far offensively and defensively.”
The Slicers have now won three of four and travel to face the Trojans (10-1) next Friday as part of a girls-boys varsity doubleheader.
La Porte’s junior varsity prevailed 41-34. Drew Noveroske paced the Slicers (10-2) with 12 points, and Brady Bernth, Alvin Rallings and Hayden Lowe all had six.
La Porte 66, Lake Central 58
The Ott-Large brothers combined for 37 points for the Slicers.
