Scott Dolson always bounced around from lunch table to lunch table during his time at Rogers High School.
At the time, baseball coach Phil Freese and boys basketball coach Earl Cunningham – among other coaches – insisted their players not group up together at lunch and form a clique. While they wanted the boys to be a close-knit group, they understood that a school is at its best when all the students come together as one.
Dolson, the soon-to-be Indiana University athletic director, had no problem doing so. It was something he did anyway.
“We did that because we didn’t want other kids to look at them and think you’re better than them,” Cunningham said. “Secondly, if you spread out and sit at a different table every day, you’re going to make a whole bunch of new friends who will come out to the games and support. I think it’s a bad habit people get into where they only hang out with the same few people every day. Don’t be clique-ish.”
Another thing Cunningham and Freese stressed was having the players hang out with kids with Down Syndrome and other disabilities. They figured athletes were people the students looked up to in a sense, and by them setting the example of integrating their classmates with disabilities, others would follow suit.
Dolson and his best friend – 1984 Indiana Mr. Basketball, Delray Brooks – were at the forefront of doing so.
“I used to tell them that the best thing they can do right now is, we’ve got kids with Down Syndrome and disabilities here,” Cunningham said. “Take one of those kids under your wing and befriend them. If you do it in the cafeteria, the other kids are going to think, ‘Well, Delray and Dolson did it. Now I want to do it.’
“I feel like some kids are afraid of those kids. Don’t be afraid of them. They’re just kids, too. You have no idea how many parents came up to me and told me, ‘You just completely changed their lives. They want to come to school now.’”
That same selflessness and willingness to help others has stuck with Dolson ever since he graduated from Rogers and attended Indiana University, where he turned a basketball team manager job as a student into a post-grad position with the IU Varsity Club. He then moved all the way up the ranks to where he will soon be introduced as the Hoosiers’ newest athletic director.
Dolson’s junior varsity basketball coach, Rick Commers, remembers a recent interaction between the two that illustrated how Dolson has stayed grounded and altruistic throughout the years and prestigious promotions.
Commers and his wife drove down to Bloomington to attend a men’s basketball game during the 2012-13 season. There was an abundance of hype surrounding the team. Victor Oladipo was coming off of a monster sophomore campaign in which Indiana went 27-9 and fell to Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament regional semifinals.
The Hoosiers rose all the way to the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll during the season and earned a No. 1 regional seed in the NCAA Tournament in 2012-13. Amidst all the excitement surrounding Indiana basketball, Commers decided he and his wife would make the trip four hours south to attend the rivalry game against Purdue – the most sought-after ticket of the year.
He called up Dolson, who at the time, was the Deputy Director of Athletics, serving as Athletic Director Fred Glass’ right-hand-man. Commers informed Dolson that he and his wife wanted to come down for a game, and Dolson hooked them up with a pair of tickets.
Commers and his wife made their way into Assembly Hall, through some gates and into a tunnel at floor level, where they were met by an usher. They flashed her their tickets so they could be directed toward them.
“Do you know where your seats are?” the usher asked Commers.
The tickets were marked as Row 1 seating, but Commers figured they were in the first row of the permanent seats well off the court.
“They’re right here,” she pointed.
“Right here, right here?” Commers asked as he stood on court level.
The usher confirmed what Commers was shocked to find out: Their tickets were court-side, first row. They sat right across from the Purdue bench just inches away from the sideline, in between the free throw line and the first hash mark.
If Commers stuck his leg out far enough, he could be in bounds.
During the game, then-Indiana standout Cody Zeller dove for a loose ball in front of Commers and his wife.
Next thing he knew, his phone was blowing up with texts from everyone wondering how he possibly got such amazing seats for such a prestigious game.
“The last time I was that close to the court, I could’ve gotten a technical on the other side of the gym,” Commers said, laughing. “It was really fun being able to go to a game and sit that close. The thing is, I never asked Scott for those nice of seats.
He didn’t have to give us tickets at all, let alone ones that close. He’s just always been so selfless and caring for others.”
