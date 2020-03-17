Amid the corona virus chaos of the week, doing e-learning from home and having the restaurant where he works closing, Nate Ware received a message from his mom Monday to call this number.
It wasn't until the Michigan City senior linebacker found out it was North All-Stars coach Kurt Funk on the other end that he started to put two and two together on the good news.
"I was like, oh, OK, now I know what's going on," Ware said of his selection to the Indiana Football Coaches Association team. "It's definitely crazy. It's been a long road, four years of hard work and dedication. (It means) the world."
The Trine University recruit extends the string of at least one Michigan City player being selected to the game to four years -- Aryuan Cain-Veasey (2017), Michael McCullough, Mason Kaletha (2018), Justin Wozniak and Lyric McFarrin (2019).
"I looked up to guys like Woz, now, to be on the same team they were, it's awesome, especially now with the corona virus messing up my senior year," Ware said. "I'm looking forward to being on the field with so many high-level players. Playing in the game, I'm going to pick up a lot more. I'm going to be grinding to have a shot to be one of the guys to start the game."
Ware also received a congratulatory e-mail from Wolves coach Phil Mason about his selection.
"Great kid," Mason said. "He played a big role for two years, he works really hard. He is super excited to represent the school and the community. I'm really happy for him."
City defensive coordinator Roy Richards was also praise-worthy of Ware.
"I've probably never had a player want to be great as much as Nate," Richards said. "He so absolutely deserves to be recognized and will do a great job."
Other northwest Indiana selections includes: Jake Warren (Chesterton), Ben Uran (CP), Ben Scott (Valpo), Sam Perez (Highland), JJ Wadas (Andrean), Khris Walton and Nick Price (Merrillville), Colin Wagner (North Newton), Tirae Spence (Hammond Morton), Matthew Benton (Hobart) and Noah Bierma (Rensselaer).
La Porte's Celeste Barclay has been chosen to participate as a manager, marking the second straight season that a Slicer has been involved in that capacity.
The game is scheduled for July 10 at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis.
