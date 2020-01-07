Back home with the PCC

Indiana High School Athletic Association Assistant Commissioner Kerrie Schludecker, front row, center, spoke at Sunday’s Porter County Conference Tournament banquet and presented sportsmanship pins to several students, including, front row from left, Sarah Weston (Westville), Gracie Abbett (Morgan Township), Megan Boby (Washington Township), Amber Wolf (South Central); back row, Connor McCormick (Kouts), Johnny Parker (Boone Grove), Austin Darnell (Washington Township) and Jake Friel (Hebron).