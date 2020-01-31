Today
AUTO RACING
Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 5, Oakland, Calif.;7:30 p.m.;NBCSN
BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
IBSF World Cup: Women's Bobsled, St. Moritz, Switzerland (taped);12:30 a.m.;NBCSN
BOWLING
PBA: The Jonesboro Open, Jonesboro, Ark.;3:30 p.m.;FS1
BOXING
PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Biloxi, Miss.;5:30 p.m.;FS1
PBC Main Card: Yordenis Ugas vs. Mike Dallas Jr. (Men's Welterweight), Biloxi, Miss.;7 p.m.;FS1
Top Rank Main Card: Jose Ramirez vs. Viktor Postal (Men's Junior Welterweight), Haikou, China;9 p.m.;ESPN
CHL HOCKEY
Red Deer at Calgary;2:30 p.m.;NHLN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Xavier at Seton Hall;10 a.m.;FOX
Bryant at St. Francis;11 a.m.;CBSSN
Indiana at Ohio State;11 a.m.;ESPN
Mississippi at Louisiana State;11 a.m.;ESPN2
Creighton at Villanova;11 a.m.;FS1
Connecticut at Memphis;Noon;CBS
Michigan State at Wisconsin;Noon;FOX
Texas A&M at Georgia;Noon;SECN
Colgate at Holy Cross;1 p.m.;CBSSN
Louisville at North Carolina State;1 p.m.;ESPN
Kansas State at West Virginia;1 p.m.;ESPN2
Tennessee at Mississippi State;1 p.m.;ESPNU
Providence at Butler;1 p.m.;FS1
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma;2 p.m.;ABC
Missouri at South Carolina;2:30 p.m.;SECN
Miami (Ohio) at Northern Illinois;3 p.m.;CBSSN
Texas Tech at Kansas;3 p.m.;ESPN
Texas Christian at Baylor;3 p.m.;ESPN2
Central Florida at South Florida;3 p.m.;ESPNU
Oregon state at California;3 p.m.;PAC-12N
Rutgers at Michigan;3:30 p.m.;BTN
Fordham at Dayton;3:30 p.m.;NBCSN
Boston College at North Carolina;5 p.m.;ACCN
East Carolina at Temple;5 p.m.;CBSSN
Kentucky at Auburn;5 p.m.;ESPN
Houston at Cincinnati;5 p.m.;ESPN2
Wichita State at Tulsa;5 p.m.;ESPNU
Oregon at Stanford;5 p.m.;PAC-12N
Arkansas at Alabama;5 p.m.;SECN
St. Louis at St. Joseph's;5:30 p.m.;NBCSN
Penn State at Nebraska;6 p.m.;BTN
Clemson at Wake Forest;7 p.m.;ACCN
Massachusetts at Davidson;7 p.m.;CBSSN
Duke at Syracuse;7 p.m.;ESPN
Bradley at Loyola Chicago;7 p.m.;ESPN2
Tulane at Southern Methodist;7 p.m.;ESPNU
Arizona at Washington State;7 p.m.;PAC-12N
Florida at Vanderbilt;7:30 p.m.;SECN
Purdue at Northwestern;8 p.m.;BTN
Utah State at San Diego State;9 p.m.;CBSSN
St. Mary's at Brigham Young;9 p.m.;ESPN2
Nevada (Reno) at Boise State;9 p.m.;ESPNU
Colorado at Southern California;9:30 p.m.;FS1
Arizona State at Washington;9:30 p.m.;PAC-12N
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Colgate at North Carolina;11 a.m.;ACCN
Air Force at Duke;1 p.m.;ACCN
FIGURE SKATING
ISU European Championships: Ladies Short Competition, Graz, Austria (taped);2 p.m.;NBC
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Third Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia;3:30 a.m.;GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Morocco Champions, Final Round, Amizmiz, Morocco;8 a.m.;GOLF
PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.;Noon;GOLF
PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.;2 p.m.;CBS
EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Final Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia;3:30 a.m. (Sunday);GOLF
NBA BASKETBALL
Philadelphia at Boston;7:30 p.m.;ABC
NFL FOOTBALL
The NFL Honors: From Miami;7 p.m.;FOX
NHL HOCKEY
St. Louis at Winnipeg;6 p.m.;NBCSN
Blackhawks at Arizona;7 p.m.;NBCSCH
RUGBY
Six Nations: Wales vs. Italy, Round 1 (taped);11:30 a.m.;NBCSN
Six Nations: Ireland vs. Scotland, Round 1 (taped);1:30 p.m.;NBCSN
SKIING
FIS: U.S. Grand Prix, Slopestyle, Mammoth Mountain, Calif.;4 p.m.;NBC
FIS Alpine World Cup: Men's Downhill, Garmisch, Germany (taped);11:30 p.m.;NBCSN
SNOWBOARDING
FIS: U.S. Grand Prix, Halfpipe, Mammoth Mountain, Calif. (taped);10:30 p.m.;NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
Premier League: Chelsea at Leicester City;6:25 a.m.;NBCSN
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Mainz 05;8:30 a.m.;FS1
Bundesliga: Union Berlin at Borussia Dortmund;8:30 a.m.;FS2
Premier League: Southampton at Liverpool;8:55 a.m.;NBCSN
Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. RB Leipzig;11:20 a.m.;FS2
Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United;11:30 a.m.;NBC
FIFA International Friendly: Costa Rica vs. U.S., Carson, Calif.;2:55 p.m.;ESPNEWS
Liga MX: Querétaro at Monterrey;4:55 p.m.;FS2
Liga MX: UNAM at Santos Laguna;8:55 a.m.;FS2
WOMEN'S SOCCER
CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Mexico, Edinburg, Texas;2:20 p.m.;FS2
TENNIS
The Australian Open: Women's Final, Melbourne, Australia;2:30 a.m.;ESPN
The Australian Open: Mixed Doubles Championship, Melbourne, Australia;4:30 a.m.;TENNIS
The Australian Open: Mixed Doubles Championship, Melbourne, Australia;5 a.m.;TENNIS
The Australian Open: Women's Final, Melbourne, Australia (taped);7 a.m.;ESPN2
The Australian Open: Men's Doubles Championship, Melbourne, Australia;10 p.m.;TENNIS
The Australian Open: Men's Final, Melbourne, Australia;2:30 a.m. (Sunday);ESPN
Sunday
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Miami at Pittsburgh;11 a.m.;ACCN
Georgetown vs. St. John's, New York;Noon;CBS
Illinois at Iowa;Noon;FS1
Utah at UCLA;2 p.m.;FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Iowa at Michigan;11 a.m.;BTN
Duquesne at Virginia Commonwealth;11 a.m.;CBSSN
South Florida at Connecticut;11 a.m.;ESPNU
Tennessee at South Carolina;Noon;ESPN2
Florida at Kentucky;Noon;SECN
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech;1 p.m.;ACCN
Saint Louis at George Washington;1 p.m.;CBSSN
Winter Tour Exhibition: U.S. at Louisville;1 p.m.;ESPN
Iowa State at West Virginia;1 p.m.;ESPNU
UCLA at Arizona State;1 p.m.;PAC-12N
Rutgers at Minnesota;2 p.m.;ESPN2
Texas A&M at Louisiana State;2 p.m.;SECN
Arkansas at Missouri;4 p.m.;SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Illinois at Maryland;1 p.m.;BTN
Auburn at Georgia;3 p.m.;ESPN
Stanford at Oregon State;3 p.m.;PAC-12N
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Wisconsin at Purdue;3 p.m.;BTN
FIGURE SKATING
ISU U.S. Championships: Exhibition, Greensboro, N.C. (taped);3 p.m.;NBC
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Final Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia;3:30 a.m.;GOLF
PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.;Noon;GOLF
PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.;2 p.m.;CBS
LUGE
FIL World Cup: Women's Singles, Oberhof, Germany (taped);4 p.m.;NBCSN
NBA BASKETBALL
New Orleans at Houston;1 p.m.;ABC
Bulls at Toronto;2 p.m.;NBCSCH
NFL FOOTBALL
Super Bowl LIV: San Francisco vs. Kansas City, Miami;5:30 p.m.;FOX
NHL HOCKEY
Pittsburgh at Washington;11:30 a.m.;NBC
RODEO
PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City (taped);11 a.m.;CBS
PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City (taped);3 p.m.;CBSSN
RUGBY
Six Nations: France vs. England, Round 1 (taped);1 p.m.;NBCSN
SKIING
FIS Alpine World Cup: Men's Giant Slalom, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (taped);3 p.m.;NBCSN
SNOWBOARDING
FIS: U.S. Grand Prix, Slopestyle Finals, Mammoth Mountain, Calif.;2 p.m.;NBC
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Premier League: Arsenal at Burnley;7:55 a.m.;NBCSN
Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Cologne;8:30 a.m.;FS1
Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham;10:25 a.m.;NBCSN
Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at SC Paderborn;10:50 a.m.;FS2
Serie A: AC Milan at Udinese;1:30 p.m.;ESPNEWS
TENNIS
The Australian Open: Men's Final, Melbourne, Australia;2:30 a.m.;ESPN
The Australian Open: Men's Final, Melbourne, Australia (taped);7 a.m.;ESPN2
Monday
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lafayette College at Bucknell;6 p.m.;CBSSN
North Carolina at Florida State;6 p.m.;ESPN
Norfolk State atrth Carolina Central;6 p.m.;ESPNU
Texas at Kansas;8 p.m.;ESPN
Baylor at Kansas State;8 p.m.;ESPN2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Indiana at Purdue;5 p.m.;BTN
Connecticut at Oregon;6 p.m.;ESPN2
Georgia at Mississippi State;6 p.m.;SECN
Michigan State at Maryland;7 p.m.;BTN
NBA BASKETBALL
Philadelphia at Miami;6:30 p.m.;NBATV
San Antonio at LA Clippers;9:30 p.m.;NBATV
NHL HOCKEY
Philadelphia at Detroit;6:30 p.m.;NBCSN
WOMEN'S SOCCER
CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament: Panama vs. Haiti;4:50 p.m.;FS2
SPEEDSKATING
ISU: Four Continents Championships, Milwaukee;10 p.m.;NBCSN
