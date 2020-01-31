Today

AUTO RACING

Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 5, Oakland, Calif.;7:30 p.m.;NBCSN

BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON

IBSF World Cup: Women's Bobsled, St. Moritz, Switzerland (taped);12:30 a.m.;NBCSN

BOWLING

PBA: The Jonesboro Open, Jonesboro, Ark.;3:30 p.m.;FS1

BOXING

PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Biloxi, Miss.;5:30 p.m.;FS1

PBC Main Card: Yordenis Ugas vs. Mike Dallas Jr. (Men's Welterweight), Biloxi, Miss.;7 p.m.;FS1

Top Rank Main Card: Jose Ramirez vs. Viktor Postal (Men's Junior Welterweight), Haikou, China;9 p.m.;ESPN

CHL HOCKEY

Red Deer at Calgary;2:30 p.m.;NHLN

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Xavier at Seton Hall;10 a.m.;FOX

Bryant at St. Francis;11 a.m.;CBSSN

Indiana at Ohio State;11 a.m.;ESPN

Mississippi at Louisiana State;11 a.m.;ESPN2

Creighton at Villanova;11 a.m.;FS1

Connecticut at Memphis;Noon;CBS

Michigan State at Wisconsin;Noon;FOX

Texas A&M at Georgia;Noon;SECN

Colgate at Holy Cross;1 p.m.;CBSSN

Louisville at North Carolina State;1 p.m.;ESPN

Kansas State at West Virginia;1 p.m.;ESPN2

Tennessee at Mississippi State;1 p.m.;ESPNU

Providence at Butler;1 p.m.;FS1

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma;2 p.m.;ABC

Missouri at South Carolina;2:30 p.m.;SECN

Miami (Ohio) at Northern Illinois;3 p.m.;CBSSN

Texas Tech at Kansas;3 p.m.;ESPN

Texas Christian at Baylor;3 p.m.;ESPN2

Central Florida at South Florida;3 p.m.;ESPNU

Oregon state at California;3 p.m.;PAC-12N

Rutgers at Michigan;3:30 p.m.;BTN

Fordham at Dayton;3:30 p.m.;NBCSN

Boston College at North Carolina;5 p.m.;ACCN

East Carolina at Temple;5 p.m.;CBSSN

Kentucky at Auburn;5 p.m.;ESPN

Houston at Cincinnati;5 p.m.;ESPN2

Wichita State at Tulsa;5 p.m.;ESPNU

Oregon at Stanford;5 p.m.;PAC-12N

Arkansas at Alabama;5 p.m.;SECN

St. Louis at St. Joseph's;5:30 p.m.;NBCSN

Penn State at Nebraska;6 p.m.;BTN

Clemson at Wake Forest;7 p.m.;ACCN

Massachusetts at Davidson;7 p.m.;CBSSN

Duke at Syracuse;7 p.m.;ESPN

Bradley at Loyola Chicago;7 p.m.;ESPN2

Tulane at Southern Methodist;7 p.m.;ESPNU

Arizona at Washington State;7 p.m.;PAC-12N

Florida at Vanderbilt;7:30 p.m.;SECN

Purdue at Northwestern;8 p.m.;BTN

Utah State at San Diego State;9 p.m.;CBSSN

St. Mary's at Brigham Young;9 p.m.;ESPN2

Nevada (Reno) at Boise State;9 p.m.;ESPNU

Colorado at Southern California;9:30 p.m.;FS1

Arizona State at Washington;9:30 p.m.;PAC-12N

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Colgate at North Carolina;11 a.m.;ACCN

Air Force at Duke;1 p.m.;ACCN

FIGURE SKATING

ISU European Championships: Ladies Short Competition, Graz, Austria (taped);2 p.m.;NBC

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Third Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia;3:30 a.m.;GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Morocco Champions, Final Round, Amizmiz, Morocco;8 a.m.;GOLF

PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.;Noon;GOLF

PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.;2 p.m.;CBS

EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Final Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia;3:30 a.m. (Sunday);GOLF

NBA BASKETBALL

Philadelphia at Boston;7:30 p.m.;ABC

NFL FOOTBALL

The NFL Honors: From Miami;7 p.m.;FOX

NHL HOCKEY

St. Louis at Winnipeg;6 p.m.;NBCSN

Blackhawks at Arizona;7 p.m.;NBCSCH

RUGBY

Six Nations: Wales vs. Italy, Round 1 (taped);11:30 a.m.;NBCSN

Six Nations: Ireland vs. Scotland, Round 1 (taped);1:30 p.m.;NBCSN

SKIING

FIS: U.S. Grand Prix, Slopestyle, Mammoth Mountain, Calif.;4 p.m.;NBC

FIS Alpine World Cup: Men's Downhill, Garmisch, Germany (taped);11:30 p.m.;NBCSN

SNOWBOARDING

FIS: U.S. Grand Prix, Halfpipe, Mammoth Mountain, Calif. (taped);10:30 p.m.;NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

Premier League: Chelsea at Leicester City;6:25 a.m.;NBCSN

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Mainz 05;8:30 a.m.;FS1

Bundesliga: Union Berlin at Borussia Dortmund;8:30 a.m.;FS2

Premier League: Southampton at Liverpool;8:55 a.m.;NBCSN

Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. RB Leipzig;11:20 a.m.;FS2

Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United;11:30 a.m.;NBC

FIFA International Friendly: Costa Rica vs. U.S., Carson, Calif.;2:55 p.m.;ESPNEWS

Liga MX: Querétaro at Monterrey;4:55 p.m.;FS2

Liga MX: UNAM at Santos Laguna;8:55 a.m.;FS2

WOMEN'S SOCCER

CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Mexico, Edinburg, Texas;2:20 p.m.;FS2

TENNIS

The Australian Open: Women's Final, Melbourne, Australia;2:30 a.m.;ESPN

The Australian Open: Mixed Doubles Championship, Melbourne, Australia;4:30 a.m.;TENNIS

The Australian Open: Mixed Doubles Championship, Melbourne, Australia;5 a.m.;TENNIS

The Australian Open: Women's Final, Melbourne, Australia (taped);7 a.m.;ESPN2

The Australian Open: Men's Doubles Championship, Melbourne, Australia;10 p.m.;TENNIS

The Australian Open: Men's Final, Melbourne, Australia;2:30 a.m. (Sunday);ESPN

Sunday

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Miami at Pittsburgh;11 a.m.;ACCN

Georgetown vs. St. John's, New York;Noon;CBS

Illinois at Iowa;Noon;FS1

Utah at UCLA;2 p.m.;FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Iowa at Michigan;11 a.m.;BTN

Duquesne at Virginia Commonwealth;11 a.m.;CBSSN

South Florida at Connecticut;11 a.m.;ESPNU

Tennessee at South Carolina;Noon;ESPN2

Florida at Kentucky;Noon;SECN

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech;1 p.m.;ACCN

Saint Louis at George Washington;1 p.m.;CBSSN

Winter Tour Exhibition: U.S. at Louisville;1 p.m.;ESPN

Iowa State at West Virginia;1 p.m.;ESPNU

UCLA at Arizona State;1 p.m.;PAC-12N

Rutgers at Minnesota;2 p.m.;ESPN2

Texas A&M at Louisiana State;2 p.m.;SECN

Arkansas at Missouri;4 p.m.;SECN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Illinois at Maryland;1 p.m.;BTN

Auburn at Georgia;3 p.m.;ESPN

Stanford at Oregon State;3 p.m.;PAC-12N

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Wisconsin at Purdue;3 p.m.;BTN

FIGURE SKATING

ISU U.S. Championships: Exhibition, Greensboro, N.C. (taped);3 p.m.;NBC

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Final Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia;3:30 a.m.;GOLF

PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.;Noon;GOLF

PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.;2 p.m.;CBS

LUGE

FIL World Cup: Women's Singles, Oberhof, Germany (taped);4 p.m.;NBCSN

NBA BASKETBALL

New Orleans at Houston;1 p.m.;ABC

Bulls at Toronto;2 p.m.;NBCSCH

NFL FOOTBALL

Super Bowl LIV: San Francisco vs. Kansas City, Miami;5:30 p.m.;FOX

NHL HOCKEY

Pittsburgh at Washington;11:30 a.m.;NBC

RODEO

PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City (taped);11 a.m.;CBS

PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City (taped);3 p.m.;CBSSN

RUGBY

Six Nations: France vs. England, Round 1 (taped);1 p.m.;NBCSN

SKIING

FIS Alpine World Cup: Men's Giant Slalom, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (taped);3 p.m.;NBCSN

SNOWBOARDING

FIS: U.S. Grand Prix, Slopestyle Finals, Mammoth Mountain, Calif.;2 p.m.;NBC

SOCCER (MEN'S)

Premier League: Arsenal at Burnley;7:55 a.m.;NBCSN

Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Cologne;8:30 a.m.;FS1

Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham;10:25 a.m.;NBCSN

Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at SC Paderborn;10:50 a.m.;FS2

Serie A: AC Milan at Udinese;1:30 p.m.;ESPNEWS

TENNIS

The Australian Open: Men's Final, Melbourne, Australia;2:30 a.m.;ESPN

The Australian Open: Men's Final, Melbourne, Australia (taped);7 a.m.;ESPN2

Monday

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lafayette College at Bucknell;6 p.m.;CBSSN

North Carolina at Florida State;6 p.m.;ESPN

Norfolk State atrth Carolina Central;6 p.m.;ESPNU

Texas at Kansas;8 p.m.;ESPN

Baylor at Kansas State;8 p.m.;ESPN2

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Indiana at Purdue;5 p.m.;BTN

Connecticut at Oregon;6 p.m.;ESPN2

Georgia at Mississippi State;6 p.m.;SECN

Michigan State at Maryland;7 p.m.;BTN

NBA BASKETBALL

Philadelphia at Miami;6:30 p.m.;NBATV

San Antonio at LA Clippers;9:30 p.m.;NBATV

NHL HOCKEY

Philadelphia at Detroit;6:30 p.m.;NBCSN

WOMEN'S SOCCER

CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament: Panama vs. Haiti;4:50 p.m.;FS2

SPEEDSKATING

ISU: Four Continents Championships, Milwaukee;10 p.m.;NBCSN

