Change isn't scary for Purdue guard Jahaad Proctor.
In fact, it's welcomed.
Following a fruitful career at Harrisburg (Pennsylvania) High School where he made three all-state selections, set the program scoring record and had his daughter, Jolene, Proctor committed to Iona — an NCAA Division I mid-major in New York, just north of the Bronx. It was there he lived out a childhood dream.
"I have a lot of big-time memories," Proctor said. "My first was winning our conference tournament my freshman year with Iona and going to the tournament. That's always something that you'll always remember, being a conference champion and getting the chance to play in March Madness."
While playing in the 2016 NCAA Tournament was the high-point of Proctor's basketball career up to that point, he had to put himself first. He wasn't getting nearly the minutes he expected and transferred from to High Point — another Division I mid-major school. This was his first time living somewhere not on the East Coast, as this marked his move from Pennsylvania's capitol, to New York City to a town just west of Greensboro, North Carolina.
In the 2017-18 season — his redshirt sophomore year after sitting out all of 2016-17 due to transfer eligibility rules — Proctor showcased just how talented he really was. He got the opportunity to start and didn't disappoint, averaging 16.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and three assists en route to a second-team All-Big-South selection. Proctor thrived in the Panthers' methodical, slow-paced offense — something that was the polar opposite of what he did at Iona, where they ran up and down the floor, pressed on defense and shot an abundance of 3-pointers.
But of course, as is the theme with his collegiate basketball career, things changed. High Point hired a new coaching staff that came in and completely changed up the Panthers' scheme offensively. They emphasized pounding the ball in the post and getting more points at the rim — something Proctor was capable of doing but was very different from his game, considering he shot the 3-ball at an impressive 38.2 percent in 2017-18.
At this point, Proctor embraced the change. There's nothing he could do about it anyway. Might as well adapt and thrive with whatever came his way. The 2018-19 season was something even he couldn't have seen coming though.
Proctor averaged 19.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game in another second-team All-Big-South season, earning Big South Scholar Athlete of the Year honors as well. To put his monster junior year in perspective, he was one of only 20 players nationally to average 19 points, 3.5 rebounds, three assists and a steal per game — a list that includes Memphis Grizzlies phenom point guard and No. 2 overall pick, Ja Morant.
After earning his undergraduate degree from High Point, it was time for Proctor to enter the graduate transfer portal. He figured to have Power Five offers, but never expected prestigious basketball schools such as Kansas, Virginia, Gonzaga, Michigan and Purdue to be as interested as they were.
"I'll never forget High Point, because that kind of formed and shaped me," Proctor said. "That's where I really grew as a player. Doing the things I did there, being a 1,000-point scorer in just two years, breaking numerous records. Doing the things I did there helped me grow so much so fast and I really appreciate that."
Growing up and to this day, Proctor loved playing as Kansas in the Xbox 360 video game, NCAA Basketball 10. The Jayhawks were his favorite team to watch and play as growing up. He even went so far as to create himself and place virtual Jahaad on Kansas' roster.
Following his official visit in West Lafayette, Proctor made his way to the airport. He looked down at his phone and saw a number from Lawrence, Kansas, was calling.
"I'm like, 'Oh my God, Kansas,'" Proctor said. "Kansas has been a dream school to me since I was younger. Like, growing up watching Sherron Collins, the Morris twins, all the people that went through there. So when Kansas called, all I could think was, like, 'I used to play with them and make a character and put myself on the team. This could be real.' I was just so excited to even have the opportunity to be on one of those teams that everybody wants to play for."
Regardless of the possibility of playing for his childhood dream school, there was something about Purdue that was a perfect fit, something Proctor couldn't turn down.
"At the time in my career, I wanted to play at a high-major level and give myself the opportunity to play big minutes," Proctor said. "I didn't want to go to a team that had four guards coming back or anything like that. With Carsen (Edwards) and (Ryan) Cline leaving (after the 2018-19 season), I thought I could help Purdue at that guard position with scoring, being older and what not. Purdue kind of narrowed it down for me in that aspect, then on the academic side of it, getting a really good degree was a big part of it, too. Coming out of Purdue, a degree from there means a lot more than it does from other schools."
Proctor also liked Painter's straight-up style.
"I also really liked how authentic Coach Paint was with us in our meetings and everything," he said. "He didn't sugarcoat or promise me anything. Coach Paint just came in and said he wasn't going to guarantee anything and that I had the same opportunity as everyone else. He expected a little more out of me because I was older and everything, but if I didn't earn it, then I wouldn't get to play. And that's what I was most attracted to, was the realness of what he was saying. And you know, when I went there, I did have to earn everything. Nothing was guaranteed."
Proctor had four other official visits lined up, but decided to forego them and officially become a Boilermaker. It didn't take long for him to get started and make a name for himself, as he dropped a career-high 26 points in 38 minutes of Purdue's season-opening win against Green Bay. Proctor rattled off nine straight double-digit scoring performances to start the season, including 16 against defending national champion Virginia.
He saw his minutes dwindle in Big 10 play, but that doesn't change the fact that he got to be a productive member of a prestigious high-major basketball program. Instead of playing in small, empty gyms like he had to for four years, he got to play in packed arenas and some of the most famous venues in college ball.
"I know our season didn't really go as planned, but I still have so many memorable moments from my time here," Proctor said. "From beating ranked teams by a bunch of points, to just hanging out with my teammates, there's a bunch of things I can remember from this school. Purdue's always going to be a big part of who I am."
Now, Proctor is scouring for an agent with the hopes of playing professional basketball overseas. He knows he has the potential to play in the G-League or NBA, seeing as he's competed with and against plenty of G-League and NBA players throughout his college career.
But the self-aware guy Proctor is, he knows he needs to mature his game a little in order to get to that level of play. With that may come plenty of change, moving to different places in Europe or other countries across the world.
It's not like he's not used to change, though. At this point, he's so used to it that he welcomes it.
"I like to define myself as someone that can really go through a lot of change and deal with adversity," Proctor said. "I've been through so much within my senior year of high school until now. From going to New York to North Carolina to Indiana, playing for four different coaches in my college career, I feel like it really helped me with the unexpected. It's kind of like that's what I've been doing my entire career. Everything has kind of been unexpected for me. I just think I've adapted to so many situations to where change does effect me, but I take it a lot easier than most people. I'm more comfortable with change, rather than shocked or surprised by it."
