Boys
La Porte 73, Lowell 58
LOWELL (17-7-14-20)
Cayden Vasko 3-6 0-0 8, Tyson Chavez 4-11 0-0 10, Cameron Stojancevich 2-7 1-2 7, Hunter Polak 2-4 0-0 4, Adam Richardson 1-1 0-0 2, Zach Lomalie 1-1 0-0 3, Brandon Muscari 0-0 0-0 0, Kyler Newcom 1-3 0-0 2, Christopher Mantis 7-19 5-6 22. Totals — 21-52 6-8 58.
La PORTE (16-21-20-16)
RJ Anglin 0-0 0-0 0, Ethan Osowski 3-9 0-0 9, Zach Bragg 0-0 0-0 0, Micah Spatt 1-1 0-0 2, Carson Crass 5-7 1-1 12, Garrott Ott-Large 2-12 4-5 9, Drew Noveroske 1-1 0-0 2, Grant Gresham 7-10 0-1 14, Brady Bernth 0-0 0-0 0, Mason Schroeder 1-2 0-0 2, Alvin Rallings 0-1 0-0 0, Grant Ott-Large 9-11 4-5 23. Totals — 29-54 9-12 73.
3-point shooting: Lowell 10-24 (Vasko 2-4, Chavez 2-8, Stojancevich 2-4, Polak 0-1, Lomalie 1-1, Mantis 3-6); La Porte 6-13 (Osowski 3-6, Crass 1-1, Ga. Ott-Large 1-5, Gr. Ott-Large 1-1). Turnovers: Lowell 12, La Porte 14. Total fouls: Lowell 9, La Porte 9. Fouled out: None. Records: Lowell 6-5, La Porte 6-5.
Michigan City 60, Plymouth 50
PLYMOUTH (14-14-14-8)
Adam Hunter 4-5 0-0 12, Jake Reichard 6-13 2-9 17, Joe Styers 0-0 0-0 0, Brady Hissong 2-9 0-0 5, Easton Strain 3-8 4-4 11, Cameron Weidner 1-1 0-0 3, Owen Yoder 0-1 0-0 0, Grant Houin 1-1 0-0 2. Totals — 17-38 6-13 50.
MICHIGAN CITY (16-12-12-20)
Dez'Mand Hawkins 7-12 5-8 20, Tahari Watson 1-6 0-0 3, Omarion Hatch 0-3 0-0 0, Jamie Hodges Jr., 4-11 4-4 13, Evan Bush 6-7 0-0 14, Caron McKinney 2-5 3-4 7, Jalen Bullock 0-0 0-0 0, Donye' Grant 1-2 1-2 3, Jose Jenkins, Jr. 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 21-46 13-18 60.
3-point field goals: Plymouth 10 (Hunter 4, Reichard 3, Hissong, Strain, Weidner); Michigan City 5 (Bush 2, Hawkins, Watson, Hodges). Leaders — Rebounds: Strain 8 (P); McKinney 4, Hatch 4 (MC). Assists: Strain 2 (P); Hodges 3 (MC). Steals: Hissong 3 (P); Hatch 4 (MC). Team fouls: Plymouth 13, Michigan City 17. Fouled out: Strain (P). Records: Plymouth 4-7, Michigan City 7-1.
Girls
LaCrosse 52, River Forest 41
RIVER FOREST (3-12-18-8)
Angelyna Arizmendez 1-5 0-0 2, Tranika Randoph 2-6 2-4 7, Lesley Carrete 0-0 0-0 0, Yesenia Cervantes 3-8 3-4 9, Amya Hall 0-1 0-0 0, Aiyanie Troutman 0-0 0-0 0, Madison Whitmore 3-8 0-0 6, Abigail Purtee 0-0 0-0 0, Ayana Watts 0-0 0-0 0, Mikayla Hall 3-5 0-0 6, Agibail Witt 1-7 2-4 5, Esmeralda Alvarez 0-0 0-0 0, No. 23 1-5 4-6 6. Totals — 14-45 11-18 41.
LACROSSE (21-10-9-12)
Hailey O'Brien 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan Wozniak 4-10 0-1 11, Trinity Hendon 0-1 0-0 0, Mya Morrow 1-9 5-9 7, Jersie Bartels 1-3 0-0 2, Kaylee Welkie 2-4 0-0 4, Lillie Cox 0-0 0-0 0, Sami Vance 3-7 0-0 6, Madi Heavlin 5-9 0-1 11, Claire Garwood 4-13 1-3 11, Katie Sustalova 0-0 0-0 0, No. 4 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 20-56 6-14 52.
3-pointers: Randolph, Witt (RF); Wozniak 3, Garwood 2, Heavlin (L). Leaders — Rebounding: M. Hall 13 (RF); Morrow 8 (L). Assists: Cervantes 2, No. 23 2 (RF); Morrow 5 (L). Steals: M. Hall 4 (RF); Welkie 3 (L). Blocks: Randolph, Cervantes, M. Hall (RF); Morrow 3 (L). Team Fouls: River Forest 12, LaCrosse 13. Records: River Forest 4-12, LaCrosse 6-9.
