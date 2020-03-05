NORTH JUDSON — Midway through the second quarter of Westville’s 60-47 sectional loss to Boone Grove Wednesday night, sophomore forward Jevon France showcased his potential.
Following an off-ball switch, he identified a mismatch with a larger, slower defender now guarding him on-ball. France took one dribble in and to his right, hesitated and switched over to his left hand, taking a step back. The defender stumbled backward, eventually falling on his backside while France found an easy shot in the middle of the key.
Seeing this type of skill for someone that’s a bulky 6-foot-2 isn’t common in the high school ranks. It was just an example of one of the many raw talents France possesses that could make him into an elite scorer for years to come. Not only does he have elite handles, but he also has an explosive first step, a knack for getting close to the rim, great vision at all areas of the court, and can knock down the 3-ball.
All these traits have been visible throughout France’s sophomore season – a year in which he only played at most the last half of the Blackhawks’ schedule. This small sample size still has Westville coach Andrew Eubank excited for the future with France under his wing for two more years.
“He’s a utility knife for us, where he can do a bunch of different things,” Eubank said. “Jevon has an opportunity to be a special scorer.
He’s got a nice shot, he can get to the rim. When he gets inside with traffic, he finds a way to get in and make a pass. He’s definitely not a finished product, but if he can keep working on his game, he could be a really good player for us down the line.”
While Eubank is looking forward to the next couple of seasons after seeing France lead the team with 15 points Wednesday night, he would be remiss if he didn’t pay his respects to the Blackhawks’ five seniors: Jace Woods, Deemeco McCoy, Jaron Hannon, Daijon Reddix and Zack Mitchell.
Going into Woods’ junior year, he was mainly a 3-point shooting, driving scorer. But Westville had a vacancy at point guard and Eubank went to Woods to fill that position. It took some learning, as Woods had to figure out how to distribute while not turning the ball over as the primary ball handler. But a senior season in which he averaged just over two turnovers per game and was a microwave on offense proved just how much he grew as a player.
“I think, in a way, (Woods) is a square peg in a round hole,” Eubank said “He’s not really a point guard, even though he’s been ours the last two years. We pushed him and put him in some really tough spots. Last year, he averaged seven, eight turnovers a game. This year, he got that number down to two. He had some double-digit assist games and had some stretches where he played some really good basketball all-around. He’s a guy that could get hot at anytime and has made us go for two years.”
McCoy, on the other hand, was never a scoring focal point for the Blackhawks. While his tenacity and athleticism did warrant him a few second-chance points per contest, his game revolved around working hard and making others around him do the same.
“Deemeco does a lot of stuff that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet,” Eubank said. “This was his first year in the program. You can say anything you want about Deemeco, but you can never say he doesn’t work his tail off. He is absolutely a workhorse. His effort is always where it needs to be; you never have to worry about that. It’s unfortunate we didn’t get more time with him. He did a lot for us and did all the dirty work. He’s had to guard (South Central 6-foot-7 center) Brendan Carr and some other big, strong guys. He does a great job, works hard and never complains.”
In the same way, Hannon didn’t show up much on the stat sheet. He wasn’t a big-time scorer for Westville by any means, but he knew his role and performed it at a high level. Whether it were setting screens, playing hard on the defensive end or anything in between, Eubank praised Hannon’s selflessness.
“Jaron’s always in the right spot,” Eubank said. “He knows where he has to be and what he has to do on every play, offense or defense. It might not be scoring or passing, but he does a great job. We got some wide-open looks off his screens. Those were big shots that we hit because of him.”
A good combination of Hannon, McCoy and Woods’ skills are wrapped up into Reddix. Eubank praised his basketball IQ and ability to score in a multitude of ways and work hard.
“Daijon is a great kid and a hard worker,” Reddix said. “He can definitely score, but also has a great feel for the game and is a great teammate. Had a couple nagging injuries that slowed him down all year, but his best basketball is ahead of him.”
The one senior who didn’t step foot on the court iften was Mitchell. Though that was the case, Eubank had a glow in his eyes and a smile on his face when talking about Mitchell. There wasn’t anyone he was more excited to talk about, to praise, than him.
“I can’t say enough about Zack Mitchell, who got in there at the end,” Eubank said. “Zack’s a special kid. He’s just super smart, a great teammate, didn’t play big minutes.
But all year long, never complained, never rolled his eyes, never hung his head. Just an absolute great teammate, great kid to coach, great kid to teach, great kid to be around.”
