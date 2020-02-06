CHESTERTON – For the great start Michigan City has had in Tom Wells’ first year as coach, he was still looking for a signature win as the Wolves took on Class 4A No. 5 Chesterton on Thursday.
City (11-5, 3-2) was well on its way to checking the box before a frenzied Trojans rally wiped out a 15-point lead with less than four minutes left in the fourth quarter, tying the game on an Alex Schmidt corner 3 with 8.8 seconds left.
The hosts never trailed in the extra period, prevailing 74-68, to remain atop the Duneland Athletic Conference. Chesterton, fittingly, put the game away at the free throw line, where it held a whopping 42 to 10 advantage in attempts and 31 to three edge in makes.
City set a tenacious tone from the outset with heavy ball pressure outside, while making everything difficult inside for Chesterton’s Jake Wadding.
The Wolves lit the match with their defense in the second quarter. Consecutive steals and baskets by Omarion Hatch and Tahari Watson igniting a 16-1 surge highlighted by Hatch’s behind-the-back dime to Dez Hawkins after Hawkins had scored on the break. Chesterton (17-1, 5-0) had 10 first-half turnovers.
City sustained the double-digit lead into the fourth quarter before Chesterton began to gain ground. It looked like the Wolves had resisted the rally when they pushed the margin from five back to 15, but M.C.’s offense, which flowed so well through the middle portion of the game, went stagnant, and the Trojans caught fire.
Grayson carried the Trojans’ comeback with 25 points, 14 of them coming after the third quarter. Schmidt had 14 of his 21 following the half and Wadding scored 16, half of them at the foul line.
Jamie Hodges, Jr. topped MC with 14, the only Wolves player to make double figures. Hatch handed out five assists and Evan Bush nabbed seven boards. For a complete report on the game, go to www.thenewsdispatch.com and read Saturday’s newspaper.
