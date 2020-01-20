City’s Hodges charting a historic path
VALPARAISO — Before coming to Valparaiso, Barak Coolman had a seven-year stint at Fort Wayne Northrop where he coached the Scott twins, Brenton and Bryson, who went on to successful careers at Indiana State and Purdue/Fort Wayne, respectively.
After watching Michigan City’s Jamie Hodges, Jr., drop 21 points on the Vikings in Friday’s 64-57 Wolves win, Coolman saw some parallels between the rising freshman and his Bruins stars.
“He’s a very impressive player. He’s real strong, athletic,” Coolman said. “(The Scotts) were bigger than he was. That’s probably the determining factor as far as his level, but the thing that’s similar between him and them is how tough, how physical he is. That’s the big adjustment for most players. They can’t handle the physicality of the game.”
Hodges scored 21 points, 10 of those in the fourth quarter, when he knocked down six free throws in a row to help the Wolves (8-3, 1-1 Duneland Athletic Conference) secure the victory.
“You know who wants to shoot free throws at the end,” City coach Tom Wells said. “It’s a great feeling for me, knowing the keys to the bus are in his hands for the next four years. I think there’s something to be said for putting his name in Michigan City lore. You talk to people, he’s already doing that. There’s been some guys who can score.”
Already the top freshman scorer in Michigan City High School history, he moved into third-place for all frosh, including Rogers and Elston, passing Indiana Basketball Hall-of-Famer Dan Palombizio (Ball State/Purdue).
“You can’t make this about any one person because we really do this by committee,” Wells said. “Everybody makes plays at certain times, looking down the line. That’s really been our strength.”
Tahari Watson, who sat Tuesday’s La Lumiere game with knee tendinitis, added 14 points with four 3s. Three of them came in the first quarter when City sizzled from the arc, splashing five treys in building a 22-10 bulge. The other came in the third quarter directly after Valpo (9-5, 1-1) had rallied to tie the game at 41.
“It was real tough, but the trainers thought it was better to sit out,” Watson said of Tuesday’s game. “(I) just keep shooting with confidence, shooting in rhythm. We were moving the ball.”
The Vikings moved to a zone, limiting the Wolves’ perimeter looks the rest of the way, but couldn’t sustain enough offense of their own after six first-quarter turnovers contributed to their early deficit.
“Everything that could go wrong the first quarter did,” Coolman said. “They got hot and we knew they had that capability. We put ourselves behind the 8-ball early. With their speed and quickness, we had trouble keeping them in front of us. The zone actually slowed them down and gave us a chance. We’ve just got to make free throws, finish a little better and take care of the ball to win games like that.”
Valpo never got the lead, pulling within four (58-54) before Hodges’ foul shots turned them back.
“We turned them over at key times, the defense that led to offense was very timely,” Wells said.
City saw its 12-point lead shrink to five after a second-quarter drought, but regained its offensive stride in the third, when Hodges popped his second and third triples.
“We talked at halftime, they have to be rhythm 3s,” Wells said. “The high post guy has to touch it or the ball has to get in there on the dribble. I think we saw a little bit of growing up playing against a zone. When you scout us, it’s what’s been effective against us so far, but we’re getting better at it.”
The loss, Valpo’s first at home in six years, was particularly sweet to MC junior Caron McKinney, who attended Valpo as a sophomore. He sat out the first half of the season after transferring in from Illinois and never took the court for the Vikings.
“They said I was going to play January 13, but I never got to suit up,” said McKinney, who snagged a team-best six boards. “My grandma worked at Ivy Tech so we moved to (Michigan City). She wanted me to go to Marquette, but I knew Michigan City was in the DAC, so I wanted to come here so bad and play against (Valpo). Don’t get me wrong, I love the coaches, I just didn’t get to play. It means a lot to me. I’m here for my boys. They love my energy and effort. I pick them up. We got two tough losses, we definitely had to get this one.”
Watson (14) and Dez’Mand Hawkins (11) followed Hodges in City scoring with Jalen Bullock pitching in nine. Valpo had 10 players score with four Vikings posting 10.
