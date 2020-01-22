Boys Basketball
Munster 63, Michigan City 42
Michigan City;11;6;8;17;—;42
Munster;20;13;11;19;—;63
MICHIGAN CITY
Jamie Hodges, Jr. 2 0-0 4, Caron McKinney 3 0-0 6, Omarion Hatch 0 0-0 0, Dez'Mand Hawkins 4 3-6 11, Tahari Watson 1 0-0 2, Jose Jenkins, Jr., 3 1-2 7, Evan Bush 1 0-0 2, Jalen Bullock 0 3-4 3, Donye Grant 2 0-0 5, Shelley Miller, Jr. 0 2-2 2. Totals — 16 9-14 42.
MUNSTER
Luka Balac 11 1-2 23, Josh Davis 3 7-8 14, Jeremiah Lovett 2 0-0 4, Clayton Bubash 0 0-0 0, P.J. Katona 2 4-4 10, Jeffrey Hemmelgarn 0 2-2 2, Keith Kaszycki 2 0-2 5, Dane Hamilton 1 2-2 5, Bryce Schaum 0 0-0 0, Preston Pawe 0 0-0 0, Tim Giannini 0 0-0 0. Totals — 21 16-20 63.
3-point field goals: Grant (MC); Katona 2, Davis, Kaszycki (M). Leaders — Rebounds: Hatch, Hodges 5 (MC); Lovett 7 (M). Assists: Hodges 3 (MC); Katona 3 (M). Steals: Hatch 2 (MC); Davis 3 (M). Team fouls: Michigan City 18, Munster 16. Technical fouls: Michigan City coach Tom Wells, Michigan City assistant coach Will Walker, Watson. Records: Michigan City 8-4, Munster 13-1.
New Prairie 61, Argos 37
New Prairie;13;17;10;21;—;61
Argos;2;8;5;22;—;37
NEW PRAIRIE
Derek Daniels 0-1 0-0 0, Tanner Moreno 2-4 0-0 4, Chase Ketterer 5-10 0-0 12, David Swanson 1-2 0-0 3, Grady Lapczynski 0-3 0-0 0, Rylan McBride 3-5 1-2 7, Devin Szalay 1-1 0-0 2, Braydon Flagg 4-9 0-0 9, Hunter Smith 7-10 2-2 16, Evan Foerg 4-8 0-0 8, Jackson White 0-0 0-0 0, Jacob Meyers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals — 27-59 3-4 61.
ARGOS
Sam Manikowski 3-10 2-2 10, JJ Morris 1-3 0-0 2, Jake Stults 0-0 0-0 0, Michael Richard 1-3 0-0 2, Jeremiah Riddle 1-8 1-2 3, Teddy Redinger 1-2 0-0 3, Caleb Ellis 0-1 0-0 0, Owen Nifong 6-13 2-3 14, Dylan Kindig 0-2 0-0 0, Collin O'Dell 1-1 0-1 3, Braden Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 14-43 5-8 37.
3-point field goals: New Prairie 4-10 (Ketterer 2-2, Swanson 1-2, Flagg 1-3, Lapczynski 0-2); Argos 4-11 (Manikowski 2-4, Redinger 1-1, O'Dell 1-1, Richard 0-2, Nifong 0-2, Ellis 0-1). Rebounds: New Prairie 30 (Smith 9, Flagg 7, Szalay 4, Ketterer 2, McBride 2, Flagg 2, Meyers 2, Moreno, Lapczynski); Argos 16 (Riddle 4, Manikowski 2, Morris 2, Redinger 2, Nifong 2, Kindig 2, O'Dell 2). Assists: New Prairie 9 (Flagg 2, Daniels, Ketterer, Lapczynski, McBride, Szalay, Smith, White); Argos 7 (Manikowski 2, Nifong 2, Richard, Riddle, Ellis). Steals: New Prairie 6 (Moreno, Ketterer, Lapczynski, Flagg, Smith, Foerg); Argos 4 (Manikowski 2, Ellis, Nifong). Blocks: New Prairie 2 (Flagg, Smith); Argos 1 (Morris). Team fouls: New Prairie 16, Argos 7. Fouled out: None.
Girls Basketball
Argos 52, New Prairie 37
New Prairie;2;10;17;8;—;37
Argos;13;13;13;13;—;52
NEW PRAIRIE
Bri Podemski 0-1 0-0 0, Eva Dodds 10-23 0-0 24, Megan Pinter 0-1 0-0 0, Sage Mougin 0-1 0-2 0, Rachel Deutscher 0-0 0-0 0, Allison Pavlick 2-10 1-1 6, Jaiden Winters 0-2 0-0 0, Jordan Winters 2-9 2-2 7. Totals — 14-47 3-5 37.
ARGOS
Sophie Bollenbacher 5-7 0-0 10, Emily LaFree 1-9 2-2 5, Kangie Hoffman 0-0 0-0 0, Madi Van Der Weele 5-12 0-0 12, Carleigh Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan Dunlap 0-0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Edmonds 7-22 3-4 18, Macy Morris 1-8 1-2 4, Samantha Rose 1-2 1-2 3, Allison Zahm 0-0 0-0 0, No. 50 0-1 0-0 0. Totals — 20-50 7-12 52.
3-point field goals: New Prairie 6-24 (Dodds 4-11, Jo. Winters 1-7, Pavlick 1-4, Podemski 0-1, Ja. Winters 0-1); Argos 5-11 (Van Der Weele 2-2, Morris 1-5, Lafree 1-3, Edmonds 1-1). Rebounds: New Paririe 26 (Jo. Winters 10, Dodds 8, Pavlick 4, Mougin 2, Pinter, Ja. Winters); Argos 44 (Edmonds 18, Lafree 8, Morris 7, Bollenbacher 4, Van Der Weele 3, Rose 2, No. 50 2. Assists: New Prairie 10 (Jo. Winters 7, Pavlick 3); Argos 12 (Bollenbacher 4, Lafree 3, Van Der Weele 2, Edmonds 2, Morris). Steals: New Prairie 3 (Podemski, Mougin, Jo. Winters); Argos 5 (Van Der Weele 4, Bollenbacher). Blocks: New Prairie 3 (Jo. Winters 3); Argos 5 (Edmonds 3, Van Der Weele, Morris). Team fouls: New Prairie 10, Argos 4. Fouled out: None.
