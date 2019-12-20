La PORTE — It really only took four minutes for La Porte to seize control Friday night.
Once it did, Portage had no answer.
Behind stifling defense and three players with at least 14 points, the Slicers pulled away early in the second half to defeat the visiting Indians 66-52 in a matchup of quality girls basketball teams.
“We always focus on defense first,” the Slicers’ Kayla Jones said. “We know our defense is something that helps us win the game, so we mostly focus on that. We really pressured the ball and made sure our transition was set as far as pressing and getting back."
After Portage (8-3, 2-2 Duneland Athletic Conference) trimmed the deficit to two early in the third period, La Porte (8-4, 2-2 DAC) took command. It continued to use stingy defense and cold Indians’ shooting to build an 11-point advantage with 3:49 left in the quarter. The cushion never dropped below eight again.
“We were working together defensively,” Slicers coach Rob Walker said. “All week, we were talking about just playing better team defense, communicating. That's a good team we beat. Portage just beat Michigan City by 30. They just beat Chesterton, who was undefeated. It just shows what happens when our team plays together.”
The closest the visitors got in the fourth was nine points. It was the second and third quarters that proved to be their undoing, committing seven turnovers apiece in both periods.
“The turnovers are mental, passes we shouldn't be making, passes we shouldn't be trying,” Portage coach Marc Bruner said. “It's hard to coach the thought process sometimes.”
La Porte mixed defenses all night, however, its 2-3 zone and full-court press gave the Indians the most trouble.
The Slicers stretched their lead to as much as 15 with just over three minutes to go in the fourth. From there, it was smooth sailing.
Offensively, La Porte erupted for 38 points after the break, led by Nyla Asad and Ryin Ott. Asad scored 14 in the second half.
For the game, Ott guided the Slicers with 22 points and nine rebounds, while Asad was right beind with 20 points, seven steals and six boards. Kayla Jones chipped in 14 points, including nailing a 3-pointer to make it a 12-point margin with 6:05 remaining after Portage cut it to 48-39. Jones also had seven assists, seven rebounds and four steals. Lauren Pollock added six boards.
“She made the extra pass when she needed to," Walker said of Ott. "She looked to drive more and take it to the hole. She also passed it when she needed to. She was a middle presence against their zone. I like the effort by everybody tonight.”
Cravens paced the Indians with 14 points and went 4-of-9 behind the arc, and Jordan Barnes and Taytum Torres scored nine apiece.
“Our 2-3 zone worked well,” Walker said. “Cravens is a heck of a 3-point shooter and she still had four threes, but we didn't let her loose for 10 or anything like that.”
The Slicers limited Portage in the second quarter, forcing as many turnovers as points allowed, permitting them to outscore the Indians 15-7. La Porte clung to a 28-24 half lead.
On the night, the Slicers forced 20 turnovers and held the visitors to 38 percent shooting. They also finished 11-for-15 on free throws.
La Porte’s junior varsity dropped a 52-23 game. Natalie Thiem led the Slicers with 18 points.
La Porte 66, Portage 52
The Slicers’ Ryin Ott notched 22 points and nine rebounds.
