La PORTE — In the entire history of Slicers football, Dick Hostetler ranks near the top of the list as one of its best players, if not at the top.
"In football, he was pretty special," Hostetler's son, Rock, said. "And then, I met a couple of guys here who said there were some good athletes, but they said, 'Your dad was probably the best they'd ever seen.' That means a lot. And they've had some pretty incredible athletes here at La Porte. So to hear that, it's pretty neat."
Hostetler was a three-sport athlete for La Porte High School and graduated in 1950. He competed in football, basketball and track. It was on the gridiron where Hostetler excelled most, though.
For all his accomplishments in the sport, in addition to his exploits in basketball and track, Hostetler was one of six people inducted into La Porte High School’s Norm Hubner Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 31, along with Denny Mantick, Mark Manering, Elena Lancioni, Greg Fruth and Eddie Dubbs.
Rock Hostetler accepted the honor on behalf of his father, who died at the age of 38 in 1968.
Dick Hostetler was the leading scorer on the Slicers football team with 55 points his junior year. He was tabbed all-conference that year. In his senior campaign, he scored all of La Porte's points in a tight 16-13 loss to eventual conference-champion South Bend Riley. During Hostetler's senior season, he was also honored as team Most Valuable Player, garnering all-conference accolades again in addition to earning an all-state selection.
Following his illustrious prep career, he continued his education at the University of Chattanooga and played football and basketball. In college, there were four “Richard’s” on the football team, so he was referred to as “Hosty.” In an injury-riddled career, he persevered to score two touchdowns versus Tampa.
Rock, who lives just north of Dallas, is a pilot for Southwest Airlines, so he said it was easy to travel to La Porte for the worthwhile event.
He certainly recognized the magnitude of the occasion and was delighted to represent his father.
"It's pretty incredible," Rock said. "It's the third time he's been inducted into a hall of fame, so it's pretty cool. The first time was in 1981, with the Slicer Football Hall of Fame. It's a real privilege and honor to be able to come up here. Everybody talks about him all the time."
— Information from La Porte High School athletics was provided for this story.
