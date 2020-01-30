UNION MILLS – Part of being a foreign exchange student is answering a lot of inquiries from curious U.S. classmates.
“I do get some weird questions,” said Maxim Malkov, a 17-year old from Hanover, Lower Saxony in Germany who is spending the school year at South Central. “Sometimes, it’s really easy to tell people dumb stuff and they believe it. I tell people we clap (backwards) and they believe me. One time, (English teacher Melissa) Pearce made a joke that we live in huts in Germany and some girl actually believed it. I was like, yeah, we live in huts.”
“We convinced somebody that they don’t have water,” added S.C. senior basketball teammate Trent Smoker, whose family is hosting Malkov. “They just have beer.”
A student at Erich Kastner Schule, Malkov was among a number of his classmates who chose to participate in the exchange program. Others are in countries like New Zealand and Australia. By coincidence, there’s another German student at South Central and Malkov sits next to her in English class.
“I knew she was here, we just had never gotten into a conversation until we started sitting next to each other,” Malkov said. “There are a lot of people that do it. Our teachers gave us the idea, I thought it would be a really good experience to spend a year outside the country. I’ve always been interested in the U.S. Our family travels a lot. I was here in 2017 for three weeks with my parents. We were in New York for a week, then went to Florida.”
Angie Smoker is friends with the exchange program coordinator, who pitched the idea to her. The family talked about it and agreed to participate.
“He was definitely a little annoying when he first came,” Trent said with a laugh. “It’s a change in your routine, it throws you off. Eventually, you just get used to it. It becomes the norm. I haven’t really gotten any weird questions. Actually, it’s been pretty good. For the most part, he’s eaten similar stuff. Pretty much wherever I go, he’s usually with me.”
The transition has not been a radical one for Malkov, whose parents, Konstantine, an elementary school facilities manager, and Ludmilla, moved to Germany from Russia in 1997. He has taken English back home since third grade and speaks fluently.
“I’m also one of the better English speaking people in my class,” Maxim said. “Not to sound like I’m full of myself, but they were kind of lucky they got me. I know some people they wouldn’t want to have that are doing the exchange.”
The weather isn’t radically different here – it’s a little colder but drier here compared to Germany – and adjusting to an American diet hasn’t been too difficult.
“I’m not a huge fan of German food. I don’t like sauerkraut. I cooked something Russian once,” Malkov said. “I wouldn’t say there’s anything (I’ve eaten) that I thought was really disgusting. I’ve eaten everything his parents have made. It’s just less healthy, I guess, if we go out to eat. I don’t like the Italian food as much. It tastes more like actual Italian food in Germany.”
Most people know who Dirk Nowitzki is, but soccer is far and away the biggest sport in Germany. The sport never held great appeal to Malkov, who did judo for nine years before beginning basketball a few years ago, when he was looking for something different to do.
“Basketball in Germany is so much slower, not as competitive,” Malkov said. “Here, we practice every day. There, it was twice a week. We don’t usually have school teams. It’s private clubs. It took a lot of getting used to it, how hard they go here.”
Malkov showed Smoker video of school-age basketball in Germany, and compared the pace to fifth or sixth grade in the U.S.
“It’s kind of bad,” Smoker said. “I feel like he’s gotten a lot better. It’s just that change of play.”
Satellites coach Joe Wagner met Malkov at the beginning of the school year and has enjoyed seeing him become more comfortable in his new environment.
“He was very shy, as most people would be moving to a different country and living with a family you’re just really getting to know,” Wagner said. “I can’t imagine how hard it was for him. He started to come out of his shell about six weeks into being here during homecoming week. The school has a tradition of juniors and seniors (toilet papering) each other’s houses and that seemed to be the buffer and helped his interaction with other classmates, from what I saw. He was very direct when he first came here but once he started to open up and become comfortable, he has a great sense of humor.”
Wagner learned that Malkov had an interest in basketball, and came to appreciate his energy as a player.
“He told me early on his goal was to be a better player when he got back to Germany so he could show his friends,” Wagner said. “Hopefully he has learned some things. I think it was a bit of a transition going through fall workouts at first, but the one thing you could see early on was that he plays with a motor. He has really long arms and is probably around 6-2 or 6-3, so that along with having a motor, he was primed to be a good rebounder.”
Malkov said he has scored four points this season on the Satellites junior varsity but Smoker reminded him that it’s actually six. Back in mid-December, Wagner gave him the chance to dress and play varsity against West Central. He saw his first varsity minutes that night and nearly scored, Wagner recalled, his layup rolling off the rim.
“His energy and talk was so good that we decided to dress him,” he said. “He earned that. He was able to get into the game in the fourth quarter and the players were rooting him on. It has been great having Max in class and basketball. I think it has been a great experience for him and lasting memories he will be able to take back to Germany. His parents sent him a gigantic gift box for Christmas and he let me try some of their chocolate so hopefully he sends some to me when he gets back home.”
Classified as a senior at South Central, Malkov hopes to go through the graduation commencement ceremony in June if the exchange agency allows him to stay long enough to do so.
“It’s not a big thing in Germany,” he said. “I do miss the city. It’s just really different (here). It’s still a change of pace. I’ve enjoyed it a lot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.