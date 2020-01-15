La PORTE — As Bill Belichick said in his renowned post-game presser a few years ago, it's on to Cincinnati.
For Tom Wells and Michigan City, it's on to Valparaiso after Tuesday's 89-54 drubbing at the hands of nationally 10th-ranked La Lumiere at Marsch Gymnasium.
"We might see an individual, but collectively speaking, we're not going to see anybody like that," Wells said. "That's not something that you practice against. Other than stopping the ball in transition and moving the ball offensively, we'll take this film and throw it in the trash and be done with it. It's not a film we're going to spend a lot of time on or re-hash with anybody. We're fairly dinged up already, so at least we get out of here without putting anybody in a wheelchair or on a stretcher."
La Lu's Wendell Green took the game by the horns from the start and the Lakers scarcely looked back, ramping up City's '84 Fast' game to another level.
"The first half, it kind of got away from us because we couldn't get the ball stopped," Wells said. "If you would've told me somebody would've had 20-something points at halftime, I would not have picked the point guard. I would've picked somebody 6-7 or bigger. (Green) was very difficult to stop and it kind of set the tone. It kind of became downhill for us from there. He was really, really good in transition, his decision-making was really good."
The 30-second shot clock, which La Lumiere uses for home games and tournaments, only impacted a handful of City shots specifically, but came into play as the Wolves (7-3) weren't able to run their offensive sets with the same patience they normally might.
"Going into a game like this where we probably would not run up and down and see who wants to get 70 points first, the shot clock almost guarantees that," Wells said. "They only have to play defense for 30 seconds, they can stay in (the lane), and it takes all of our driving lanes away. An unlimited clock, at least we can spread them a little bit and it might be a little different. We were OK when we got any kind of ball movement, when we found the second, third or fourth side of the floor, but when all it was was off the dribble, it was a struggle. They're too long in there. They're going to change everything that goes in there."
La Lumiere (12-2), the 2019 national runner-up, heads to Springfield, Massachusetts, for the Spalding Hoophall tournament this weekend, and coach Pat Holmes knows its window of opportunity to get an invitation back to New York is narrowing.
"We're on the cusp," he said. "We can probably lose one more game and that's it."
The Lakers play at Marquette on Wednesday.
"We try to play as many local schools as possible," Holmes said. "We've got a great relationship with Michigan City. The games have good crowds. It's a fun environment for both teams, the students and the local community."
Afterward, Wells sounded like a coach who might want to go another direction in the future. City hasn't been closer than 29 points in any of the five meetings and lost by 35 on Tuesday.
"It just depends on what happens with our schedule," he said. "I'd like to get into a holiday tournament. I'd love to host. I like tournaments like Richmond where we can play three, four games. There are also people on our schedule who want to get rid of us (Washington Township). There are so many variables. We'll just have to see where it goes."
