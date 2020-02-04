MICHIGAN CITY — It may not have always been the prettiest game for Michigan City.
It still counts as a postseason victory.
Behind limiting Mishawaka to no points in the first 12-plus minutes of the contest, and 36 combined points from Trinity Thompson and Katelyn Halfacre, the host Wolves built a gigantic lead before the Cavemen rallied in the fourth. Nevertheless, Michigan City dispatched Mishawaka 54-44 in a game that wasn't as close as the score indicated in a Class 4A Michigan City Sectional opener Tuesday.
“Our defense in the first half was pretty good, we were suffocating them and making them turn the ball over,” Halfacre said. “Our second-half defense kind of shut down, so we definitely have to pick that up if we want to win moving forward.”
The opening quarter was in stark contrast to the fourth.
After the Cavemen were held scoreless in the first period, they exploded for an improbable 30 points in the last eight minutes, greatly aided by torrid long-range shooting and City's defensive breakdowns.
The Wolves (10-13) never let Mishawaka (1-22) get closer than 10 in the fourth, which was the final margin. City's advantage previously had swelled to 25 early in the quarter.
“You win and advance, that's all we did,” City coach Mike Megyese said. “Obviously, we've got a 25-point lead and they hit a bunch of shots. So credit them. I didn't see them hitting those. We'll fix what we need to fix. We need to play better for sure and we'll move on to Friday night.”
The Wolves tallied the first 11 points of the contest and it appeared they would roll by at least 20 points.
The fast start permitted them to build an 11-0 cushion midway through the second. City forced eight turnovers before the Cavemen even attempted a shot, which came with 1:21 left in the first. Mishawaka held the ball for long stretches of the opening stanza, trying to shorten the game.
In total, the Wolves allowed no points until the 3:43 mark of the second period and forced a multitude of turnovers before the break. For the game, City forced 23 turnovers.
“We did a decent job defensively, but they struggle a little bit with the ball,” Megyese said. “They played hard. I credit them for coming to play and giving it their best.”
The Wolves gradually increased their cushion, jumping ahead 19-7 at half.
“Getting a lead is important,” Halfacre said. “They couldn't stop Trinity. They were little, but they also had three people on her at the same time. But she still managed to be big and help us pull through with the win.”
The 5-foot-11 Thompson registered 21 points, while Halfacre followed with 15. Sophomore Ariana Lemons netted seven, and sophomore Jaden Smallwood added six.
Thompson went to the bench with two fouls early in the second, but the junior returned halfway through the quarter and was a difference maker in the paint and with rebounding. She scored 15 points after the break.
Halfacre also did most of her damage in the second half, with 11 points. The junior guard previously drilled a 3-pointer early in the second period to make it 10-0.
Mishawaka senior guard Jordyn Bobos finished with 19 points and helped her team claw back before half, while Emma Wendt recorded nine points, all in the fourth.
The Cavemen hit four treys in the last quarter.
City faces Plymouth (12-10) in a semifinal at about 7:45 p.m. on Friday. The Wolves fell 50-45 to the Pilgrims on Nov. 16.
Despite the sectional victory, Halfacre realizes the significance of not getting complacent.
"We can't let them come back like that," she said. "But it happens, we won. That's the important part, I guess."
