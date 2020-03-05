Boys
Class 4A La Porte Sectional
First Round
Michigan City 70, La Porte 60
Michigan City;13;17;11;29;—;70
La Porte;21;6;16;17;—;60
MICHIGAN CITY
Dez’Mand Hawkins 5-13 5-6 15, Tahari Watson 3-9 3-6 11, Omarion Hatch 0-0 1-2 1, Donye’ Grant 0-2 0-0 0, Jalen Bullock 0-1 0-0 0, Caron McKinney 3-6 2-3 8, Jamie Hodges, Jr. 4-6 8-12 16, Evan Bush 6-15 0-0 13, Jose Jenkins, Jr. 3-3 0-0 6. Totals — 24-55 19-29 70.
La PORTE
RJ Anglin 1-1 1-1 3, Ethan Osowski 3-9 0-0 8, Zach Bragg 0-0 0-0 0, Micah Spatt 0-0 0-0 0, Carson Crass 2-4 1-2 5, Garrott Ott-Large 7-15 3-4 22, Drew Noveroske 0-0 0-0 0, Grant Gresham 2-4 1-2 5, Brady Bernth 0-1 0-0 0, Mason Schroeder 3-4 0-0 6, Kyle Kirkham 0-0 0-0 0, Grant Ott-Large 3-6 6-8 11. Totals — 21-44 12-17 60.
3-point shooting: Michigan City 3-18 (Hawkins 0-6, Watson 2-7, Hodges, Jr. 0-2, Bush 1-3); La Porte 7-21 (Osowski 2-7, Ga. Ott-Large 5-12, Bernth 0-1, Gr. Ott-Large 0-1). Turnovers: Michigan City 15, La Porte 19. Leaders — Rebounds: Bush 6 (MC); Gr. Ott-Large 6 (LP). Assists: Hodges, Jr. 4 (MC); Crass 3 (LP). Steals: Hawkins, McKinney, Bush and Hatch all 3 (MC); Ga. Ott-Large 4 (LP). Total fouls: Michigan City 15, La Porte 22. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: Hawkins (MC), La Porte bench. Records: Michigan City 17-6, La Porte 10-13.
Class 2A Bowman Academy Sectional
First Round
Andrean 66, Marquette 61
Andrean;18;9;18;21;—;66
Marquette;6;11;15;29;—;61
ANDREAN
Dahmian Cundiff 5-6 2-3 12, Ben Jones 4-8 4-5 12, Nick Flesher 5-8 11-14 22, Deshon Burnett 1-5 2-2 5, Jake Anderson 2-6 0-0 5, Gabe Gillespie 1-1 0-0 2, Eric Goodes 2-4 3-6 7, Robby Ballentine 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 20-38 22-30 66.
MARQUETTE
Jake Tarnow 14-19 4-6 34, Brit Harris 2-9 0-0 5, Lucas Balling 0-3 0-0 0, Vaunte Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Kaden Manna 3-8 5-7 11, Jason Kobe 1-3 0-0 3, Gary Lewis 0-2 0-0 0, John Allen 2-6 0-1 4, Lee Kellom 1-1 0-0 2. Totals — 24-53 9-14 61.
3-point field goals: Andrean 3 (Flesher, Burnett, Anderson); Marquette 4 (Tarnow 2, Harris, Kobe). Leaders — Rebounds: Burnett 8 (A); Manna 7 (M). Steals: Cundiff 5 (A); Tarnow 6 (M). Blocks: Burnett 3 (A). Team fouls: Andrean 12, Marquette 18. Fouled out: Manna. Records: Andrean 11-13, Marquette 8-13.
Class 2A North Judson Sectional
First Round
Boone Grove 60, Westville 47
Westville;11;11;12;13;—;47
Boone Grove;13;11;18;18;—;60
WESTVILLE
Alec Hannon 0-3 0-0 0, Jace Woods 5-12 0-0 12, Zackery Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Carlin Young 0-1 0-0 0, Daijon Reddix 6-13 1-2 15, Jaron Hannon 0-0 0-0 0, Deemeco McCoy 3-7 0-0 6, Andrew Kreighbaum 0-0 0-0 0, Reyes Steppe 0-0 0-0 0, Kenneth Pepper 0-0 0-0 0, Jevon France 5-8 2-4 15, Julian Ellis 0-0 0-0 0, Andrew Huske 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 19-44 3-6 47.
BOONE GROVE
Trey Steinhilber 3-11 4-5 11, Hunter Ashlock 4-5 2-2 11, Kyle Casbon 0-0 0-0 0, Jarrod Benkovich 0-0 0-0 0, Quinn Walker 6-9 4-5 16, Jonathan Parker 2-4 3-5 7, Andrew Murray 0-0 0-0 0, Kevin Josifoski 3-8 1-2 7, Chandler Murray 3-4 1-3 7, Trenton Hillier 0-0 1-2 1. Totals — 21-43 16-24 60.
3-point field goals: Westville 6-17 (France 3-5, Woods 2-5, Reddix 1-4, A. Hannon 0-1, Young 0-1, McCoy 0-1); Boone Grove 2-8 (Steinhilber 1-4, Ashlock 1-1, Parker 0-2, No. 14 0-1). Leaders — Rebounds: McCoy 7 (W); Josifoski 8 (BG). Assists: Woods 3 (W); Steinhilber 5 (BG), Parker 5 (BG). Steals: Woods (W); Steinhilber 2 (BG), Ashlock 2 (BG). Blocks: Josifoski 2 (BG). Team fouls: Westville 18, Boone Grove 10. Records: Westville 9-13, Boone Grove 12-10.
