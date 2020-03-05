Lions Club golf outing May 22
Six La Porte County Lions Clubs are sponsoring their 14th golf scramble May 22 at Beechwood Golf Course. The four-person scramble begins at noon with a shotgun start. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m., with chipping and putting contests, 50/50 and a light lunch before the scramble begins.
Dinner will follow the golf, with team awards and one drink included. Cost is $75 per person, $300 each team, which includes lunch, golf, cart, dinner, team and individual awards and goodie bags.
There is a limit of 144 golfers. The entry form can be downloaded at www.rollingprairielions.org, from Beechwood Golf Course or any Lion. For more information, contact Lion Brian Pagels at 219-229-9398.
Participating Lions Clubs are La Porte, Maple City, Michigan City, Michiana, Mill Creek Community and Rolling Prairie.
Lions projects include Eyeglass Assistance Program, Reins of Life, Deserving Childrens Shopping Tour, Senior Luncheons, Lions Alert, Food Baskets, Community Cleanups, Bicycle Tours, Peace Poster Contest, Scholarships, Cancer Research, Leader Dog for the Blind, Indiana School for the Blind, Eye and Tissue Band, Speech and Hearing and Diabetes Awareness.
Marquette golf outing set
The 2020 Marquette Mulligan, a four-person scramble, will be held at Long Beach Country Club beginning at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start May 18. Golfers can take advantage of “early birdie” pricing by registering on or before April 1. The cost prior to that date is $125/player or $500/foursome. Any participants after that date will cost $145/player or $580/foursome.
Entry fees include green fees, cart fees, a welcome gift, lunch, beverages and hors-d’oeuvres following the round. Sticking with tradition, the event will also feature a skins game, longest drive and closest to the pin contest, among other features.
The outing is limited to 30 foursomes. Last year, the event booked up more than a month in advance. Sponsorship opportunities are available for every price range. For more info or to RSVP, email Marquette director of public relations Brad Collignon at mulligan@marquette-hs.org or call 219-873-1325.
Slicer Athletic Boosters Golf Outing
The second annual Slicer Athletic Booster Club Golf Outing will be held May 17 at Beechwood. Registration and lunch will be at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Registration forms and hole sponsorships can be completed on the La Porte High School athletic department website at goslicers.com, or forms may be picked up in the LPHS athletic department. Registration forms are due by May 11 and the outing is limited to the first 25 teams. Included in this year’s outing will be the opportunity to purchase a Superticket for $20 each or $60 per team. The Superticket provides the bearer with one mulligan, a chance to: move to the red tees on two holes; to compete for the longest drive, closest to the pin and longest putt; and to win a $200 Callaway gift card on the scratch card. The Superticket will also be used as a raffle ticket for various door prizes. Proceeds from the outing are used to purchase all awards for Slicers athletes.
MC youth wrestling
Michigan City High School is conducting a five-week, 10-practice youth wrestling program. Sessions will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the practice room above the main gymnasium.
Cost is $30, which includes a camp t-shirt. Sign up via email at Chris@CMProp.com or by text at (219) 877-4290.
For more information, coach Chris Deutscher can be contacted at the listed email and cell number.
Cubs scratch Darvish, Kipnis due to illness
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago Cubs scratched right-hander Yu Darvish and second baseman Jason Kipnis on Thursday because of illness.
In a series of tweets in Japanese, Darvish said he had a cough Wednesday and expressed reluctance about entering the clubhouse amid the coronavirus outbreak, but he then posted that he didn’t have a fever or the flu.
Theo Epstein, the president of baseball operations for the Cubs, said he didn’t have “full information right now,” but it was his understanding it was a daily illness and Darvish should be fine by Friday.
Kipnis was seen in the clubhouse before Chicago’s spring training game against Texas.
Chicago opens the regular season on March 26 at Milwaukee.
