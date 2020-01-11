MICHIGAN CITY -- There will be bigger moments, without a doubt, in the promising young career of Jamie Hodges, Jr.
For the time being, Friday's rapid-fire sequence of seconds in which the Michigan City freshman likely experienced both his high point and low point to dare in the same short span, will stand out.
"He's handling it like you'd imagine," Wolves coach Tom Wells said after the suspenseful 70-68 loss to Crown Point, "like a 14-year old emotional kid."
City (6-2, 0-1 Duneland Athletic Conference) trailed 67-66 after Hodges split free throws just inside the minute mark. On the inbounds play, Hodges pick-pocketed Drew Adzia and stormed in for a go-ahead layup. In a moment's time, the exhilaration turned to disbelief as he was whistled for a technical foul, apparently for his reaction to the play.
"(The official) said he chested him up and got in his face," Wells said of the call which sent the City coach into hysterics. "I said, if he got in his face and said something, call a technical and that's it, but don't tell me he chested him up because we were chesting them up defensively for 32 minutes the whole length of the floor. I didn't think it was a very good call at that time. There were so many things that happened in the course of the game and you make a deciding call."
To make matters worse, the T resulted in Hodges' fifth personal foul, sending him and his 15 points and five steals to the bench.
"Ironically, one thing that is so impressive about him as a 14-year old is he's right here emotionally," Wells said of Hodges' even demeanor. "It's a huge learning night for a freshman, to make those kind of plays at that time and then be able to learn from this."
With the game tied, Adzia was fouled at the 34.7-second mark by Dez'Mand Hawkins and netted both free throws, his ninth and 10th of the game. Following a pair of timeouts, City worked the clock down to the final seconds and Hawkins' 25-footer from the left wing back-rimmed. Jake Oostman was fouled on the rebound at 0.9 and the clock expired as the ball caromed to the floor off the second miss.
"They were missing a couple guys, we know that, but to come here on the road against a really talented, really well-coached team and get this win, it was going to take all of us," said C.P. coach Clint Swan, who said he didn't see what happened on the technical sequence. "We had to play some guys who were a little surprised when they got their name called. It would've been easy to buckle and we didn't, and we got a great win."
The wild ending capped an equally entertaining first 31 minutes. City looked like it might bust the game open in the second quarter, when it built an 11-point advantage on a string of 3s by Omarion Hatch, Hawkins and Hodges. Crown Point (6-5, 1-0), as it did all game, didn't crumble. Hodges' acrobatic and-one off another pick-off highlighted a 7-0 run in the third that swelled the margin back to nine. Ty Smith (24 points) keyed a 10-0 Bulldogs counter with a trey and putback as the teams went to the fourth tied at 48.
"I think a month ago, we lose this game by 15 or 20," Swan said. "We kind of galvanized ourselves, got some consecutive stops and consecutive scores. We turned it over a lot, but we told them if we can just withstand their pressure for the first seven seconds, there will be shots there and there were."
When C.P. was able to navigate City's full-court defense, it generated a bushel of layups.
"Their big guys are all left-shoulder dominant," Wells said. "We made them go right and we controlled the lane the first half. The second half, they don't have to make post moves to score because they just get free in the lane. No. 1 for us was, what happens in the lane? That's where the game's won or lost. Twenty of their 37 second-half points came from point-blank range. Defensively, that's horrible. We can talk about the technical foul, do you know how many teams shoot a high percentage from that range? All of 'em. There were too many defensive breakdowns throughout the second half. They did a lot of criss-crossing in the lane and we got discombobulated on switching, not switching or we just lose a little slipper. Those are more bothersome to me than a kid playing with some emotion."
Hawkins and Tahari Watson (twice) drilled triples as the teams traded blows for much of the fourth, but MC struggled from the arc most of the game against C.P.'s zone, missing 30 of a whopping 39 launches.
"Tahari didn't get going like he normally does," Wells said. "We've got to do a better job of getting it inside. We've still got to throw it in there even if you don't score. The 3-ball becomes easier if the pass comes from in there. With that being said, we're still in a position to win and just don't get it done."
Hawkins led City with 18 points, followed by Hodges (15) and Evan Bush (13). The Wolves played without Caron McKinney, who is out for two games for disciplinary reasons, and Warren Sails, who is out for the season with a knee cap microfracture.
"We missed Caron. He really would've helped the interior defense," Wells said. "I try to stay more on the positive side. We did a lot of good things and we have to build on the good and use the failures as the learning part. Those defensive mix-ups are easily fixed."
Crown Point 70, Michigan City 68
Dez'Mand Hawkins' 18 points topped the Wolves.
