Ketterer earns All-State honors

Everyone in Northern Indiana knew just how good New Prairie senior quarterback Chase Ketterer was in 2019; now, everyone in the state knows.
Ketterer was named to the Associated Press Class 4A All-State football team Tuesday, and deservedly so. He broke just about every school record possible, including points scored, total touchdowns and total yards. It's a season and career he didn't necesarily expect, but knew was possible.
"It's crazy," Ketterer said. "I've always wanted to achieve this coming into high school. I definitely didn't expect it, but I knew I was capable with the work I put in. It means a lot to get selected, considering all the great players in the state. For me to get chosen is awesome."
The humble kid he is, Ketterer didn't credit his hard work for this most recent accomplishment. He knows football is as reliant on your teammates as any sport and couldn't reach these heights without them.
"I credit this to my teammates," Ketterer said. "I couldn't have gotten it without them. From the line blocikng for me, to receivers catching passes, and even the yonger guys who helped us get the right looks in practice all season."
While his 2019 campaign was a personal success, the Cougars falling short in regionals to Hobart still outweighs any personal triumph.
"This definitely didn't take the sting away from that," Ketterer said. "I wish we could replay that game to this day. During the season all the personal stuff didn't matter to me. But after it, they are a good thing to look at to think about the hard work that was put in to achieve them."
Oddly enough, Ketterer wasn't informed of this accolade beforehand. It came as a complete surprise while he was sitting in class just after lunch Tuesday afternoon.
"I found out on Twitter," Ketterer said. "I was in my last hour class at school and it popped up. I was really excited to make it; it's something I've been waiting to find out about for a while."
Ketterer's teammates, offensive linemen Hunter Whitenack, a sophomore, and Chris McGrew, a junior, received honorable mention in 4A. Michigan City sophomore linebacker Cornell Branch and junior wide receiver Kaydarious Jones and La Porte junior linebacker Jaden Browder were honorable mention selections in 5A.
