La PORTE — While it didn't finish like it wanted, it was still a fairly productive campaign for La Porte.
It claimed double-digit wins for the second straight season, even though it didn't have a winning record, and had countless close losses. Three of its Duneland Athletic Conference setbacks were by three points each. If the Slicers would have just won two more games, they would have finished with a winning mark of 12-11, instead of 10-13. They played a rigorous schedule as well, helping contribute to a few less victories than last season.
“I tell people all the time, 'Our schedule's unreal, the teams we play,'” third-year La Porte coach Kyle Benge said. “Our guys fight, we compete. There was maybe one game against Portage where we were looking on the schedule going into the year that we should have won that we didn't.”
The Slicers suffered a painful 87-84, double-overtime loss at the Indians on Feb. 21.
Certainly an objective for the team next season will be to get over the proverbial hump in close contests, something that cost it numerous times. It also had a number of games where it led by double digits, only to falter and end up losing. It had a 7-5 mark in mid-January, but went only 3-8 to end the campaign.
La Porte faced now Class 4A No. 10 South Bend Adams, then Class 4A No. 5 Lafayette Jefferson, highly-regarded and 11-1 Chesterton, and then Class 4A No. 4 Munster. While it didn't prevail in any of those games, it stayed close with both the Bronchos and Trojans after the first quarter.
The Slicers' season came to an abrupt close with a grueling 70-60 setback on their home court to Michigan City on Wednesday, their second loss of the year to their rival.
“My goal was making shots or missing shots, you're going to give it everything because you never know, this may be your last game,” Slicers senior guard Garrott Ott-Large said. “I wanted to make sure I didn't leave anything in the tank and left it all on that floor.”
Ott-Large was the embodiment of La Porte's style of play for the most part, relying more on the perimeter than inside game. That aided its nearly 64 points per game scoring average.
“We very exciting on the offensive end,” Benge said. “Now, on the defensive end, sometimes we struggled. We'll continue to keep plugging away, keep grinding. We've got a great group of returning players coming back.”
He added the program had three freshman on the junior varsity squad this season, guards RJ Anglin, Kyle Kirkham and Tommy Samuelson, so that's a bright spot moving forward.
“We've just got to continue to get in the weight room,” Benge said. “And get stronger and be physical.”
The Slicers say goodbye to five seniors, Garrott Ott-Large, point guard Carson Crass, forward Grant Gresham, guard Micah Spatt, and forward Mason Schroeder. The squad had to deal with losing Gresham, one of its most improved players, for five games due to an ankle injury.
“We've been through a lot, we've been through a lot of ups and downs,” Benge said.
While the level of success wasn't what Benge had hoped for, he cherishes the time he and his family spent with his seniors.
“The things I'll remember about them are the summer trips we made, the Super Hoops trip, the Indiana Wesleyan trip, the Wisconsin Dells trip," he said. "There's not one of those guys who haven't treated my wife with the utmost respect. Those are the things you're going to miss. My daughter's only 2 years old and she comes running into practice and says, 'My boys.' They'll always be her boys. For me, at the end of the day, that's more important than wins and losses. How these guys are going to grow up, they'll be great in whatever they do in college and their profession afterwards. That's kind of what you want to do as a head coach, you want to mold young men. They're a special group."
La Porte will return forward Grant Ott-Large, guard Ethan Osowski and forward Zach Bragg, among others. Seven players will return from the sectional roster.
This year, the team had some highlights, too.
The Slicers beat visiting Elkhart Memorial 71-68 on Dec. 13 for one of their best victories of the season. They were also competitive against South Bend Riley -- a winning team -- in the season opener, dropping a four-point decision.
Garrott Ott-Large surpassed 1,000 career points in La Porte's game at Valparaiso on Feb. 6, after tearing his ACL his freshman season. He exploded for 31 points in that outing, including drilling six 3-pointers.
The senior said he won't forget the daily routine day in and day out and the affection he has for his teammates, coaches and supporters.
“The everyday grind with my brothers I'll remember the most,” Ott-Large said. “I love every single one of those guys with my entire heart, the players, the coaches, the fans, my family. Just all the support they've given me over the past four years... I'll remember a lot of things.”
