Girls

Class 2A Hebron Sectional

Westville 53, Hebron 51

Westville;12;7;18;16;—;53

Hebron;14;15;14;8;—51

WESTVILLE

Kayley Bowley 0-0 0-0 0, Tina Horton 0-0 0-0 0, Grace Weston 6-10 2-4 20, Sarah Weston 4-14 4-6 15, Peyton Rodgers 3-8 0-0 6, Nicole Albers 2-6 0-0 4, Chloe Fortune 0-2 0-0 0, Madison Stark 0-0 0-0 0, Ashley Hannon 3-9 0-0 6, Faith Baltzell 0-1 0-0 0, Teagan Schmidt 0-0 0-0 0, Jenna Lass 0-0 0-0 0, Emma Swanson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 18-51 6-10 53.

HEBRON

Carsyn Ryan 4-10 2-4 10, Kyana Maldonado 0-0 0-0 0, Sidney Elijah 0-0 0-0 0, Madelyn Kirby 0-0 0-0 0, Gabrielle Wagoner 0-0 0-0 0, Olivia Pastrick 0-0 0-0 0, Tanner Roy 3-6 0-1 6, Kyra Stater 5-9 0-2 10, Haley Rokosz 4-12 0-0 11, Sammie Davies-Nudi 7-11 0-1 14, Stephanie Hano 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 23-48 2-8 51.

3-point field goals: Westville 9-18 (G. Weston 6-9, S. Weston 3-7, Albers 0-2); Hebron 3-14 (Rokosz 3-9, Davies-Nudi 0-3, Ryan 0-2). Leaders -- Rebounds: Westville 23 (Rodgers 7); Hebron 26 (Stater 7). Assists: Westville 16 (S. Weston 6); Hebron 9 (Ryan 4). Steals: Westville 11 (Albers 4); Hebron 10 (Davies-Nudi 5). Blocks: Westville 1 (Hannon); Hebron 5 (Stater 5). Team fouls: Westville 12; Hebron 16. Fouled out: None. Records: Westville 15-6, Hebron 5-17.

Email: jparodi@thenewsdispatch.com

Twitter: @jack_parodi

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.