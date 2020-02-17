The long wait is over for Tyson Nisley.
The La Porte senior 138-pounder qualified for his first state finals Saturday with a third-place finish in the East Chicago Central Semistate.
“I’ve watched the state finals every year since my freshman year and I’ve always been itching to punch my ticket,” Nisley said. “To have that chance, to finally get that opportunity. It’s pretty cool.”
Nisley (43-5), who made it to regionals at 132 as a sophomore and the semistate last season at 138, won by technical fall in his opener, then earned his state berth with a 12-3 decision over Portage’s Alex Cornejo.
After a 14-4 loss to Eli Hickman of Rensselaer in the semifinals, he defeated Nick Tattini of Crown Point 9-2 in the third-place match.
“Honestly, I was pretty critical with myself,” Nisley said. “Even after I qualified, especially with dropping my semi-final, I was kicking myself a bit. I’m constantly assessing myself on what I can do better.”
Like Nisley, fellow Slicers Matt Neff came up one win shy last season, losing in the quarterfinal ‘ticket’ round. Neff’s breakthrough bid for his elusive state berth ended with a 3-1 quarterfinal loss to Cody Timmerman of Mishawaka.
La Porte’s three other entrants all bowed out in the opening round. Slicers freshman Ashton Jackson lost 2-0 to Hobart freshman Trevor Triana at 106, Jerome Tra Anderson (152) was pinned in the third period by Garrett Stuckman of Wawasee and Jaden Browder (182) lost by fall in the second period to Mishawaka’s Joseph Walker.
New Prairie’s Hunter Whitenack posted a first-period in his 285 opener, but lost by fall to Highland’s Sam Perez, Jr., in the quarterfinals at 2:45.
Fellow Cougars sophomore Josh Brewer was pinned in 1:13 by Mishawaka’s Jonathan Thomas, Jr., in a 220 opener.
“We didn’t end the day how we wanted to,” Cougars coach Bobby Whitenack said. “We had an enjoyable year. We should have a great year next season. Hunter and Josh are both sophomores and we’re expecting them both to take the next step next season, along with several others.”
Warsaw’s Jacob Linky eliminated Michigan City’s Kamare Dunlap 5-2 in a 160 opener.
Nisley will wrestle Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, facing Indianapolis Cathedral’s Logan Bailey in the opening round.
“I should’ve been doing this every practice, but this week, I’m going to practice like every practice is my last,” Nisley said. “I don’t want to wrestle in the state finals and walk off the mat knowing I didn’t wrestle my best.”
