HEBRON – Looking to establish an aggressive agenda for sectional week, South Central coach Wes Bucher arranged to have his team scrimmage against the boys junior varsity Monday.
After Tuesday’s 54-36 win over Rensselaer (13-10) in the Class 2A Hebron Sectional opener, Satellites senior Amber Wolf was just as interested in talking about the result of the scrimmage.
“We beat them,” she said. “It was really sweet of them to do it. They knew it was sectionals for us and they wanted to help out. They ran the defense we were going to be facing. Throughout the whole tournament, we need to rebound well. We’ve got some boys who can jump out of the gym – it’s crazy – and we got some rebounds off them. It helped us with the physicality and it showed. It set the tone for the whole sectional.”
While the offense’s performance won’t be hung in an art museum, defense and rebounding were the difference makers. S.C. withstood an 0-of-8 shooting start by forcing turnovers with its trapping pressure and controlling the backboards.
“They say the way you practice before the game is how you’re going to play, and we did a wonderful job getting ourselves ready,” coach Wes Bucher said. “I was really impressed with our defense. We were taking care of the passing angles. We were very physical rebounding. Our zone was working. That got us through early when we weren’t shooting it well.”
Wolf’s basket at 2:17 of the first quarter was the Satellites’ first field goal, but it gave them a 4-3 lead they’d never relinquish. The margin steadily increased to as many as 19 over the course of the game as a few shots, including a pair of Delanie Gale 3s, began to drop.
“I think we were a little nervous, a little passive at the beginning,” Wolf said. “We’ve had some illness, some sickness within the team, but everyone’s getting over it and are ready to get back playing. We’re eager to start the new season.”
S.C. forced 23 turnovers with Abbie Tomblin (11 points) snagging seven steals. Faith Biggs checked Rensselaer’s leading scorer, Sydney Van Meter, limiting her to 12 points on 4-of-17 shooting.
“Faith really closed out hard on her,” Bucher said. “She did a wonderful job making it difficult for her to score. I think she had one open look late in the first half. Amber fought inside. She missed some free throws late and it was probably because she was gassed. She just grinds. She works as hard as she possibly can, like the leader she is.”
Wolf pulled down 17 rebounds to go with her game-high 14 points.
“I just felt like I was playing a lot more aggressive than I usually do,” Wolf said. “All the emotions are coming to me. I don’t want it to be my last game, so I’m diving on the floor, doing everything I can to keep playing as long as possible.”
Gale added 11 points and seven rebounds with freshman Olivia Marks pulling down eight boards for South Central (17-7), which will face North Newton (11-11) in Friday’s semifinals. The Spartans lost 66-48 to Rensselaer this season.
“One thing we’ve hit home hard all year is consistency,” Bucher said. “I’ve always looked at Chesterton and coach (Jack) Campbell as an example of what we want to be. The most consistent teams are the teams that win games.”
